Jharkhand's New Initiative To Boost Girls' Education And Combat Child Marriage

The scheme is designed to discourage early marriage, reduce school dropouts, and empower girls to pursue higher education. Through its financial aid, SPKSY has been a game-changer for many families who previously struggled to fund their daughters' education.

Representational Image
Jharkhand's New Initiative To Boost Girls' Education And Combat Child Marriage
info_icon

In a progressive step toward ensuring education for adolescent girls and combating the long-standing issue of early child marriage, the Jharkhand government has launched an impactful initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana (SPKSY), a financial assistance scheme introduced by the state government, is providing a lifeline to thousands of young girls, particularly those from economically weaker sections of society. The scheme is designed to discourage early marriage, reduce school dropouts, and empower girls to pursue higher education. Through its financial aid, SPKSY has been a game-changer for many families who previously struggled to fund their daughters' education.

Financial Constraints No Longer a Barrier

The scheme has been a boon for parents like Laxman Hajam, who feared that financial challenges would derail his daughter’s ambition of becoming a doctor. With his daughter currently studying in class 10, Hajam expressed his gratitude, saying, "Now, she can continue her education without any hindrance." The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana ensures that financial constraints no longer stand in the way of a girl’s dream, allowing them to pursue their education uninterrupted.

This financial assistance program provides scholarships totaling Rs 40,000, which are distributed in six installments to support the education of adolescent girls between classes 8 to 12. The aim is to ensure that these girls stay in school, complete their education, and ultimately achieve economic independence. Girls receive Rs 20,000 in five installments while still in school, and a one-time scholarship of Rs 20,000 is available when beneficiaries reach the age of 18 or 19. The initiative also promotes women’s empowerment and gender justice by creating an environment where girls are encouraged to thrive academically.

Scheme's Impact on Early Marriage

Anti Child Marriage Protestors
info_icon

In 2020, a survey conducted by the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, shed light on two concerning issues prevalent in Jharkhand. In Jharkhand, child marriages account for 7.3 percent of marriages in rural areas and 3 per cent in urban areas. 

One of the scheme’s most notable achievements has been its success in reducing early child marriages, a practice still prevalent in some areas of Jharkhand. Early marriages not only rob girls of their childhood but also prevent them from completing their education and pursuing careers. The financial aid provided by the SPKSY has given girls and their families the support needed to delay marriage and prioritize education.

A class-11 student from Dhanbad, who is a beneficiary of the scheme, shared her experience. Coming from a minority community, her family had arranged her marriage at a young age. However, she had dreams of continuing her education. "My marriage was finalized by my family, but I wanted to continue my studies," she explained. "The scheme has given me a new lease on life by allowing me to pursue my dreams." For girls like her, the SPKSY is not just a scholarship but a pathway to a brighter future.

A Large-Scale Initiative Reaching Millions

The impact of the SPKSY has been widespread, with government data indicating that around 7.15 lakh adolescent girls were enrolled in the scheme for the academic year 2023-24. In total, the scheme’s benefits extend to around 9 lakh girls across the state, significantly reducing the financial burden on families and encouraging them to prioritize education for their daughters.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while addressing the outreach program ‘Apki Yojna, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar’ (your scheme, your government at your doorstep), reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that no girl is left behind. He announced that the scheme, which was initially limited to two daughters per family, has now been expanded to include all daughters, further extending the benefits of the program to more families.

“Parents need not worry about their daughters’ education as SPKSY will take care of it,” said Chief Minister Soren. This extension of benefits has been welcomed by many families across the state, ensuring that more girls can access education without the fear of financial hardship.

A New Hope for Families

For many families, the financial assistance provided by the SPKSY has brought newfound hope. Dhaneshwari Devi, a mother from Ranchi’s Kanke block, highlighted the importance of the scheme in her daughter’s education. She expressed her gratitude, noting that the scholarship has eased the family’s financial burden, enabling her daughter to focus on her studies.

The scheme’s impact has been particularly significant for families from minority communities and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, where the pressure to marry off young girls often outweighs the desire to educate them. Through the SPKSY, these families now have the resources to ensure their daughters stay in school and aspire to greater opportunities.

Empowering Girls and Transforming Lives

Scheme Wise Beneficiaries Graph
info_icon

The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana is more than just a financial aid program—it is a powerful tool for societal change. By providing financial support for education and discouraging early marriages, the scheme is breaking down barriers that have historically prevented girls from reaching their full potential. It is transforming the lives of adolescent girls across Jharkhand, empowering them to dream bigger and aim higher.

As a growing number of girls benefit from the scheme, the long-term effects will likely be profound. Education opens doors to economic independence, better health outcomes, and a greater ability to contribute to the community. By investing in the education of adolescent girls, the Jharkhand government is laying the groundwork for a more equitable and prosperous society.

The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana is a trailblazing initiative that addresses the dual issues of early marriage and educational inequality for girls in Jharkhand. By offering financial assistance to adolescent girls, particularly from marginalized communities, the scheme ensures that education remains within their reach. With its large-scale reach and comprehensive support, the program is helping girls like Laxman Hajam’s daughter and many others pursue their educational dreams without the threat of financial constraints or early marriage.

Through its emphasis on education and empowerment, the scheme is breaking barriers and creating new opportunities for adolescent girls, ensuring a brighter future not only for them but for the entire state of Jharkhand. As the initiative continues to grow, its impact will be felt for generations to come, fostering a society where girls are encouraged to dream, learn, and lead.

Here is the link for the steps to register for the scheme;

https://savitribaipksy.jharkhand.gov.in/applicationProcess_pdf 

