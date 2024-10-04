Jharkhand's New Initiative To Boost Girls' Education And Combat Child Marriage

A class-11 student from Dhanbad, who is a beneficiary of the scheme, shared her experience. Coming from a minority community, her family had arranged her marriage at a young age. However, she had dreams of continuing her education. "My marriage was finalized by my family, but I wanted to continue my studies," she explained. "The scheme has given me a new lease on life by allowing me to pursue my dreams." For girls like her, the SPKSY is not just a scholarship but a pathway to a brighter future.