Gravity Of Crime Alone Cannot Decide Premature Release Of Convict: Supreme Court

The apex court’s remarks come amid growing debates on remission policies, especially in high-profile cases involving serious offences.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Supreme Court of India
Taking note of a "disturbing order" passed by the Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court has granted bail to a murder convict Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court holds that the gravity or seriousness of a crime cannot be the only reason to deny premature release or remission to a convict.

  • Decisions on premature release must consider multiple factors including prisoner’s conduct, reformation, jail time served, and other legal parameters.

  • The observation reinforces that remission is part of the reformative process in the criminal justice system and cannot be decided mechanically.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the gravity or heinousness of a crime cannot be the sole ground to deny premature release or remission to a convict, emphasising that decisions on such releases must be based on well-established legal principles and individual circumstances.

A bench of the Supreme Court made this significant observation while hearing a case related to the premature release of a life convict. The court stated that while the nature of the offence is a relevant factor, it cannot be the only or overriding consideration while considering applications for premature release.

“Gravity of the crime cannot be the sole deciding factor for rejecting premature release. Each case must be evaluated on its own merits, considering factors such as the conduct of the prisoner, reformation, time spent in jail, and other relevant parameters,” the bench observed.

The apex court’s remarks come amid growing debates on remission policies, especially in high-profile cases involving serious offences. Legal experts view this as a clarification that remission is a reformative tool under the criminal justice system and not merely a punitive extension.

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The court directed authorities to consider all relevant factors in a balanced manner and warned against arbitrary or mechanical rejection of premature release applications solely on the basis of the severity of the original crime.

This judgment is likely to have wide implications for prison authorities and state governments while dealing with mercy petitions and premature release cases across the country

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