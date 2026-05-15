Day In Pics: May 15, 2026

Commuters at a petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each, the first increase in over four years, amid rising global crude oil prices, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to the birthplace of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardev, at Batadrava, in Nagaon district. | Photo: @himantabiswa/X via PTI
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the third session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. | Photo: PIB via PTI
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses a press conference on the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination issue, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the airport, at Puttaparthi, in Sri Sathya Sai district. | Photo: @DefenceMinIndia/X via PTI
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BJP Kashmir unit members in a scuffle with the police personnel after they took out a protest rally towards the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, against the operation of wine shops in the Kashmir Valley, demanding a complete ban on liquor sales, in Srinagar. | Photo: PTI
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Guwahati: A rickshaw puller and a cyclist wade through a severely waterlogged road following a heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI
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leader Ramesh Chennithala during his visit to Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, at Guruvayur, in Thrissur district, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
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Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC)-implemented Surat Metro Rail Project begins trial runs on the 6.5-km stretch of Corridor-2 (East-West Corridor) after achieving over 75 per cent overall construction progress, in Surat, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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A hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service launched by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas at Central Vista area, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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A closed petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each, the first increase in over four years, amid rising global crude oil prices, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremonial reception, in Abu Dhabi. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
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Auto-rickshaws queue up at a CNG station amid a shortage linked to the ongoing West Asian conflict affecting the global energy supply chain, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI