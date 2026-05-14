NEET 2026 Row: ‘Are Students A Joke?’ Aspirants Slam NTA After Paper Leak Shock

Summary of this article
Students expressed anger and despair over repeated exam irregularities, with many questioning the NTA’s credibility and demanding accountability
Federation of All India Medical Association moves Supreme Court alleging a “systemic failure” by NTA and seeks conduct of NEET through more secure computer-based testing system.
A high-level committee formed after the 2024 NEET controversy had recommended major reforms, including transitioning the exam from pen-and-paper mode to a computer-based test system.
Delhi-based medical aspirant Umam ul-Haq appeared for the NEET-UG exam for the third time on May 3 this year. All three of her attempts since 2024 have been marred with either operational issues or allegations of paper leaks.
However, this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam altogether. Umam said that when she saw the news about the cancellation of the 2026 NEET-UG exam, she felt disappointed but not surprised. “It has become the new normal.”
This was supposed to be her last attempt. “I really thought I am past this exam, but now I will have to appear again. I feel like my time is not being respected.”
On Tuesday, NTA cancelled the NEET-UG examination, just over a week after it was held for nearly 22.05 lakh candidates. The move marks an unprecedented step, as this is the first time the NTA has scrapped the medical entrance exam in its entirety amid allegations of malpractice and paper leaks.
NTA had notified on Sunday that on the evening of May 7, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for “independent verification and necessary action.”
The testing agency and the Modi government are facing heat over the leak of what is considered the biggest and most significant entrance examination in India. The case is being investigated by the CBI. So far, five people have been detained in Maharashtra and Rajasthan in connection with the leak
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, alleging a "systemic failure" by the NTA in the conduct of the exam. In a post on X, FAIMA said the association is being represented by Advocate Tanvi Dubey.
"Federation of All India Medical Association through Tanvi Dubey moves Supreme Court challenging the systemic failure of NTA in conducting a NEET UG 2026," the post read.
The petition prays to “direct the Union of India to replace or fundamentally restructure the NTA with a more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body for conducting NEET.” It also asked for a transition to a Computer based Test, as was suggested after the 2024 paper leak.
“Direct the reconduct of the NEET-UG 2026 under the strict scrutiny of a judicially appointed high-powered committee until an interim oversight committee constituted by the apex court has verified and certified the security of the revised examination process,” the petition sought.
Dr. Manish Jangra, Patron FAIMA, said that the revised examintaion dates should be announced as soon as possible, adding that FAIMA demands accountability from NTA.
Dr. Venkatesh Kumar Durgam, a Resident Doctor associated with FAIMA and HRDA member, questioned how paper leaks are happening over and over. “It is a big question,” he said. “It happened in 2024 as well. There should be clear cut guidelines on the specifics of the papers, how many sets of paper are being prepared, which group of people are preparing, and they should take responsibility for this to not happen,” he told Outlook.
He added that in case of irregularities and paper leak, the Educational Minister, and NTA should be held accountable.
Durgam had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court in 2025 under Dr. Joshi Ankit, NEET PG Aspirant, where improper counselling schedule in the NEET-PG exam 2024-2025 led to irregularities, affecting post-graduated in many states. However, the petition was dismissed.
What happened in 2024?
There were allegations of paper leak in 2024 as well, in the aftermath of which the Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on “reform in mechanism of examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency.”
In 2024, NEET was conducted on May 5, for over 23 lakh candidates at 4750 centres in 571 cities. Soon after the exam, reports emerged that the question paper had been leaked or illegally circulated among some students prior to the conduct of the exam at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and in Patna.
In the aftermath, students and Opposition leaders demanded the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam and a retest.
However, in 2024, the court rejected demands for a retest, observing that the material on record did not point to a “systemic leak of the question paper” that would compromise the sanctity of the entire examination process.
“Where the breach is confined to specific areas or centres and it is possible to identify those who are the beneficiaries of wrongdoing, it may not be appropriate to order a re-test particularly in an examination which has been conducted on such a massive scale and which involves over 23 lakh students,” the court stated. It also acknowledged the fact that a leak did take place at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and at Patna.
The High-Level Committee, which submitted the report in October 2024, made a “strong case for the transition from a pen and paper test to a computer-based test.” A Computer-Based Test (CBT) is an examination administered via computer, replacing traditional pen-and-paper methods. Outlook reached out the members of the Committee but did not receive a response.
On Tuesday, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh told The Indian Express that any decision on shifting NEET-UG to a computer-based test format would have to be taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on whose behalf the NTA conducts the examination.
Outlook contacted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeking clarification on whether any of the committee’s recommendations had been implemented. However, no response had been received at the time of publication.
An official at the MoHFW told Outlook, on condition of anonymity, that the CBT model for conducting the exam was considered during the Ministry's consideration. However, a computer-based exam for over two million people in a single day is a challenge in itself.
“The Ministry of Health always maintains that if it can be conducted in a single day, even through a digital means, then that should be definitely explored.”
“This is not a recent episode that has been consulted with the Ministry,” they said, adding that it was discussed a few years ago. “At that time, what I remember is that the Ministry of Health had definitely said to the Education Ministry that if it is possible to conduct the exam online in a single day, then it is definitely fine.”
“But I don't think that the technology or the wherewithal of conducting an online exam with over two million students in a single day was possible at that point in time. But it has not been considered of late and recently,” they said.
They added that it will be explored definitely because the exam irregularities are now getting repeated again and again.
The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refused to take any questions from the media on the issue of NEET-UG exam on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, students staged protests outside the NTA office, with visuals showing several of them breaking down in tears as they demanded accountability from the authorities.
“Nothing will change,” Umam said. Having flashbacks of the previous exam irregularities, she said that it is unfair that people are going to get away with this. “I know they are going to get away. These investigations are a short-lived thing.”
Another student Ridhima Solanki, who dreams of becoming a psychiatrist or psychologist, also appeared for the examination. For months, she followed a strict and repetitive routine. “I would wake up, sit at my study table, eat, and then go back to studying before sleeping,” she said. She spent nearly 12 hours a day preparing, hoping life would finally feel normal again once the exam was over.
Now, however, Solanki says she feels “hopeless” after the cancellation. Questioning the NTA, she asked, “Are students a joke to them? I gave up my social life for this exam. Don’t they understand that it takes time to regain the rhythm and motivation to study again?”
Solanki is also scheduled to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) at the end of May. With no clarity yet on when NEET-UG will be rescheduled, she fears that preparing for both examinations simultaneously could affect her performance and reduce her chances of securing admission to a college anywhere.
Solanki says her parents, who spent more than Rs 2 lakh on her NEET preparation, are trying to encourage her to look at the brighter side of the situation. “They keep telling me this gives me another opportunity, but right now, I just can’t find anything positive about it,” she said.