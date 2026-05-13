FAIMA Files SC Plea For Fresh NEET-UG 2026 Exam After Paper Leak Allegations

Summary of this article
FAIMA has moved the Supreme Court seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2026 examination under judicial supervision.
The petition seeks replacement or restructuring of the NTA following the alleged paper leak.
FAIMA has also sought a CBI status report and proposed a high-powered monitoring committee for the re-examination process.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has approached the Supreme Court over what it described as the “systemic failure” of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting NEET-UG 2026, seeking a fresh examination under judicial supervision and a restructuring of the agency responsible for the test.
According to Livelaw, the petition was filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey and urges the Court to direct the Union Government to either replace the NTA or carry out a fundamental overhaul of the body. The plea calls for the creation of a “more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body” to conduct future NEET examinations.
The petition comes days after the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak. The Centre subsequently transferred the investigation to the CBI. Reported Livelaw, “guess papers” circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram allegedly matched more than 100 questions from the actual examination paper.
FAIMA has also sought the constitution of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, along with a cybersecurity expert and a forensic scientist, to oversee the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026 until a new independent examination authority is put in place.
Livelaw reported that the petition further asks the Court to direct that the fresh NEET-UG 2026 examination be conducted under the supervision of a judicially appointed high-powered committee. The plea states that such oversight should continue until the proposed National Examination Integrity Commission (NEIC), or an interim committee constituted by the Court, verifies and certifies the security of the revised examination process.
The petition additionally seeks directions for digital locking of question papers and a transition to a Computer Based Test (CBT) model to remove risks linked to the physical chain of custody of examination papers.
FAIMA has also requested the Supreme Court to direct the CBI to submit a status report within four weeks on its probe into the alleged paper leak. The report, according to the plea, should include details of the network identified, arrests made, individuals charged and the progress of prosecution.
Further, the association has sought publication of centre-wise results of NEET-UG 2026, whenever available, to allow transparent detection of anomalies.
(With inputs from PTI)