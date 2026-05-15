NEET Leak Traced to ‘NTA Source’, CBI tells Court

Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI

Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI