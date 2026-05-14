Vijay Renews Call To Scrap NEET After Fresh Exam Leak Controversy

Tamil Nadu has opposed NEET since the examination was introduced, maintaining that the all-India test favours affluent, urban and English-educated students while excluding deserving candidates from underprivileged and vernacular-medium backgrounds. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar; Representative image

Tamil Nadu has opposed NEET since the examination was introduced, maintaining that the all-India test favours affluent, urban and English-educated students while excluding deserving candidates from underprivileged and vernacular-medium backgrounds. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar; Representative image