IPL 2026: What Happens If RCB Vs KKR Gets Washed Out? Playoff Scenario Explained

Rain threat in Raipur could impact IPL 2026 playoff race as RCB chase top-two finish while KKR fight to keep qualification hopes alive

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IPL 2026: What Happens If RCB Vs KKR Gets Washed Out? Playoff Scenario Explained
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A washout would move RCB to 15 points and keep them firmly in the playoff race

  • KKR would reach 10 points, leaving them with little margin for error

  • CSK and RR are officially eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention

Rain delayed the start of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Raipur on Wednesday, bringing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table into focus. With the toss pushed back due to a wet outfield, a possible washout could directly affect the playoff race and the battle for the top two spots.

If the match is abandoned, both teams will receive one point each. That would move RCB to 15 points from 12 matches. Bengaluru would remain in a strong position for playoff qualification and continue to stay near the top of the table behind Gujarat Titans, who currently lead with 16 points.

RCB would also keep their healthy net run rate intact, which could become important if multiple teams finish level on points later in the season.

Also Check: RCB Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026

RCB stay comfortable, but top-two race tightens

A no-result would not hurt Bengaluru’s qualification hopes too much, but it would reduce their chances of catching Gujarat Titans immediately. A win against KKR would have taken them level with GT on points and strengthened their push for a top-two finish.

Instead, RCB would need positive results in their remaining matches to avoid depending on other teams. Pun

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jab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are still mathematically alive in the race and could close the gap if Bengaluru fail to collect full points in upcoming games.

RCB’s strong net run rate remains a major advantage compared to most teams around them. That is one reason why even a single point from a washout could still prove valuable in the final standings.

IPL 2026 Points Table

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Gujarat Titans12840160.551
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru11740141.103
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings11641130.428
5Chennai Super Kings11650120.185
6Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
7Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
8Kolkata Knight Riders104519-0.169
9Mumbai Indians113806-0.585
10Lucknow Super Giants113806-0.907

KKR left with almost no room for error

Kolkata Knight Riders would be the bigger losers if rain washes out the fixture. The defending champions are currently outside the top four and need victories in the final stretch to stay in contention. One point would move them to 10 from 11 matches, leaving them under massive pressure going into the remaining fixtures.

KKR would then likely need to win almost every remaining game while also hoping results from other teams go their way. Their net run rate is also weaker than several direct competitors in the playoff race.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are officially out of playoff contention, leaving six teams fighting for the remaining qualification spots in IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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