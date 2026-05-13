IPL 2026: What Happens If RCB Vs KKR Gets Washed Out? Playoff Scenario Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)