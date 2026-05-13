IPL 2026: What Happens If RCB Vs KKR Gets Washed Out? Playoff Scenario Explained

Summary of this article
A washout would move RCB to 15 points and keep them firmly in the playoff race
KKR would reach 10 points, leaving them with little margin for error
CSK and RR are officially eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention
Rain delayed the start of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Raipur on Wednesday, bringing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table into focus. With the toss pushed back due to a wet outfield, a possible washout could directly affect the playoff race and the battle for the top two spots.
If the match is abandoned, both teams will receive one point each. That would move RCB to 15 points from 12 matches. Bengaluru would remain in a strong position for playoff qualification and continue to stay near the top of the table behind Gujarat Titans, who currently lead with 16 points.
RCB would also keep their healthy net run rate intact, which could become important if multiple teams finish level on points later in the season.
RCB stay comfortable, but top-two race tightens
A no-result would not hurt Bengaluru’s qualification hopes too much, but it would reduce their chances of catching Gujarat Titans immediately. A win against KKR would have taken them level with GT on points and strengthened their push for a top-two finish.
Instead, RCB would need positive results in their remaining matches to avoid depending on other teams. Pun
jab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are still mathematically alive in the race and could close the gap if Bengaluru fail to collect full points in upcoming games.
RCB’s strong net run rate remains a major advantage compared to most teams around them. That is one reason why even a single point from a washout could still prove valuable in the final standings.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
KKR left with almost no room for error
Kolkata Knight Riders would be the bigger losers if rain washes out the fixture. The defending champions are currently outside the top four and need victories in the final stretch to stay in contention. One point would move them to 10 from 11 matches, leaving them under massive pressure going into the remaining fixtures.
KKR would then likely need to win almost every remaining game while also hoping results from other teams go their way. Their net run rate is also weaker than several direct competitors in the playoff race.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are officially out of playoff contention, leaving six teams fighting for the remaining qualification spots in IPL 2026.