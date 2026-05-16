PBKS Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Seek Knockout Spot As Punjab Kings Fight For Survival

Summary of this article
PBKS will take on RCB in the picturesque backdrop of Dharamsala on Sunday, May 16
RCB just need one more win to officially book a berth in the playoffs
PBKS have lost all of their last five matches in the season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru would look to exploit vulnerabilities of a profligate Punjab Kings bowling line up to seal a play-off berth in the Indian Premier League at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 17).
In the only day game scheduled at the scenic Dharamsala stadium, the top draw without an iota doubt is Virat Kohli, fresh off a hundred in the previous game.
A sizeable number of fans have already made their way up to the mountains from Delhi and Punjab to see the larger than life Kohli bat in the breathtaking backdrop of Dhauladhar range. The limited infrastructure in place in the city is pushed to its limits.
Defending champions, the only team which has maintained consistency throughout the tournament, are clear favourites against Punjab Kings, who are in a freefall having lost five games in a row after being the most dominant team in the first half of the tournament.
While RCB are sitting comfortable on the points table, a sixth loss for Punjab Kings would effectively shut the playoff door on the Shreyas Iyer-led side.
In both the games played here, Punjab Kings failed to defend 210 and 200 after failing to control the last five overs. In fact, they have lost the most the numbers of games (10) after posting 200 plus total in the league’s history.
The team needs to rejig its bowling combination with the likes of Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen proving expensive throughout the tournament. Arshdeep Singh has managed to bring his economy rate under 10 with his frugal returns in the last game while Azmatullah Omarzai made instant impact with bat and ball in his first game of the season.
Vijaykumar Vyshak has been out of the side and perhaps the team goes back to him in search of much needed control in the middle and death overs.
The batting department, which has done well overall, is not firing on all cylinders in the last few games but it is the bowling that has let the team down repeatedly.
The pitch has offered seam movement thus far and was on the slower side in the MI-PBKS fixture.
RCB, on other hand, are playing like a well oiled machine. Kohli, at 37 years of age, continues to redefine consistency, having smashed a 60-ball 105 against KKR in Raipur.
Their pace department including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood will enjoy bowling on the Dharamsala given the conditions.
“We have played well in the tournament and I think everyone came in the different stage and doing [well] for the team. I think that's a great sign. And being at the top of the table, it's always a good thing. Good for the team. And as I said, we are taking just one game at a time, one step at a time,” said captain Rajat Patidar.
With all the pressure on Punjab Kings, expect RCB to produce another clinical performance with majority of the fans cheering every run that Kohli scores in the opposition.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c),Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.
The match will start at 3.30 IST.
Where will the match between RCB and PBKS be played?
The match between RCB and PBKS will be played in the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17.
Where can we watch PBKS vs RCB match of IPL 2026?
The match between RCB and PBKS will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.