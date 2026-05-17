PBKS Vs RCB Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Today's Match In Dharamsala?

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check today's hourly weather update for the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the Indian Premier League fixture

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Punjab Kings fans at Dharamsala. Photo: X| Punjab Kings
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB could qualify for the play-offs with a win against PBKS today

  • Punjab Kings have faced five defeats on the trot

  • Dharamsala weather today listed below

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs when they take on a struggling Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the last game, will be again looking to make the most of the flat conditions at the HPCA stadium.

Expect a full crowd today to watch their hero in action against PBKS, who have lost five straight games on the trot. RCB are the most consistent side in the IPL 2026 and a win today, could see them become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

PBKS have faltered after a brilliant start to the campaign. Another loss today and Shreyas Iyer-led side could be on the brink of elimination. They have also held on to an unwanted record wherein facing the most defeats after posting 200-plus totals in the format.

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 37.

  • PBKS won: 18.

  • RCB won: 19.

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Dharamsala Weather Today

Todays weather will be sunny with a bit of cloud cover. Expect temperatures to vary from 24 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius. All in all, there will be no rain interruption for today's IPL 2026 match.

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PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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