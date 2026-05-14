PBKS Vs MI Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Today's Match In Dharamsala

Summary of this article
There is prediction rain before the PBKS vs MI match in Dharamsala
PBKS have lost consecutive match in IPL 2026 before this match
PBKS beat MI by 7 wickets last time in IPL 2026
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2026 amid the serene Dhauladhar mountain ranges of the Himalayas at the Dharamsala Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 14.
PBKS' campaign that was going on with full pomp has suddenly been stalled with four consecutive losses, and they'll be desperate to get back to winning ways as the tournament heads towards the business end.
Meanwhile, MI, who are already out of the tournament, will be playing for pride and may aim to find answers to questions regarding the right team combination for the next season.
PBKS' opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has been one of the most destructive this season; their middle order has been hit-or-miss so far.
While Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer have played some scintillating standalone knocks this season, at times they haven't been able to build on the momentum provided by the openers in the middle overs, and it's one thing they'll like to fine-tune in today's fixture.
Catching is one department that has been haunting them in the tournament so far. They have been one of the worst fielding teams in the tournament, which has even cost them some matches, and it's one department they would like to amend as soon as possible.
For the Mumbai Indians, a lot has been happening both on and off the field that has definitely hampered their performance in this season. The rumors of a rift between Hardik Pandya and the team have been doing the rounds for some time, and the all-rounder's not being present on the ground during their last match has only added fuel to these rumors.
Apart from the off-the-field shenanigans, MI haven't been able to perform well as a team on the field. Despite being a star-studded team, they are eliminated from the tournament with three matches still left and could well even finish at the last spot by the end of the season, if the status quo persists.
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Will there be rain in today's match between PBKS and MI in Dharamsala?
While there is prediction of rain before the match, the weather during the match will be clear of any rain interruption.
Where is the match 58 of IPL 2026 between PBKS and MI being played?
The match between PBKS and MI will be played at the picturesque Dharamsala Cricket Ground on Thursday, May 14.