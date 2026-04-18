RCB Vs DC Live Streaming: Check Today's IPL Pitch Report, Bengaluru Weather Forecast, Squads And More

Summary of this article
RCB will take on DC in their sixth match of IPL 2026
The contest will take place in RCB' home ground in M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Check out live streaming, pitch and weather report for the match
The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), return to their fortress at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). Historically, RCB holds a clear advantage with a 20-12 head-to-head lead, and given their current form, they enter this contest as favorites.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru enters this contest as the most in-form team in the tournament. They have secured victories in four of their last five matches, including a dominant five-wicket win over Lucknow in their previous outing.
Their only slip-up came in a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan. RCB’s momentum is built on a never-say-die attitude, having successfully defended totals and chased down targets with equal clinical precision.
In contrast, the Delhi Capitals have struggled with inconsistency, currently holding a win-loss-win-loss pattern. Their recent defeat against Chennai exposed significant gaps in their bowling department, where they conceded over 200 runs.
While they showed glimpses of brilliance in their victory over Gujarat earlier this month, the Capitals have lacked the finishing kick required to close out tight games against top-tier opposition.
RCB has been powered by a ruthless top order. Virat Kohli remains the centerpiece of their batting, currently holding the Orange Cap with 228 runs in five matches at a brisk strike rate of 158.33.
Close on his heels is skipper Rajat Patidar, who has been the tournament's middle-overs monster, amassing 222 runs with a staggering 21 sixes—the highest in the league. Their bowling has also found new teeth. Rasikh Salam is coming off a sensational 4-wicket haul against LSG, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have provided veteran stability.
DC, meanwhile, is leaning heavily on their middle-order resilience and spin pedigree. Tristan Stubbs has been a lone warrior in several chases, recently scoring a gutsy 60 against CSK.
On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav remains their most potent weapon. Despite an expensive outing in the last game, Kuldeep has consistently broken partnerships in the middle overs, a role that will be critical against a free-scoring RCB lineup.
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for today’s RCB vs DC clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium remains ideal for cricket. Fans can expect partly sunny skies with a peak afternoon temperature of 35°C.
As the match progresses into the evening, the air will cool to a comfortable 22°C. Humidity will be relatively low at 22%, and with only a 10% chance of precipitation, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport. A light breeze from the southeast at 8 mph will provide some relief, ensuring a full game of high-octane action under mostly clear Bengaluru skies.
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch is expected a flat, hard, black-soil surface that offers consistent pace and true bounce. Batters can trust the ball to come onto the bat, making it ideal for aggressive stroke play right from the powerplay.
Since the game is an afternoon match, the sun will keep the deck dry and hard. While the afternoon heat might offer some initial grip for spinners like Kuldeep Yadav or Krunal Pandya, the lack of evening dew means conditions won't drastically change for the second innings.
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match?
The RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
Where will be the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match be played?
The match 26 of IPL 2026 between RCB vs DC will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.