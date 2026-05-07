LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 Match 50 on Thursday, May 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Weather conditions are expected to be mostly clear during the day, with a chance of light rain around 7 PM in the evening
Temperatures are likely to hover between 22°C and 30°C during the match hours
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a reverse fixture on May 7 in IPL 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
LSG are stuck at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from nine matches and will be desperate to turn things around as they push to stay alive in the playoff race.
RCB, on the other hand, are placed third on the table with six wins from nine games and will be looking to bounce back from a recent defeat to strengthen their position further.
With both teams looking to bounce back from defeats, the question now is -- who will win the LSG vs RCB clash?
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Lucknow’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
The weather in Lucknow is expected to remain mostly clear during the day, but according to forecasts, there could be a spell of light rain around 7 PM in the evening. Temperatures are likely to range between 22°C and 30°C during the match hours.
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari