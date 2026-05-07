LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Was Play Stopped During Lucknow Super Giants' Innings?

Summary of this article
LSG were batting first against RCB in match 50 of IPL 2026
Rain halted play in Lucknow with the hosts at 95/0 in the 9th over
RCB had won the toss and elected to bowl first
Amid Lucknow Super Giants' innings wherein they were batting at 95/0 in the ninth over, the play was abruptly halted at the Ekana Stadium after a heavy spell of rain during match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
The rain came as a relief for the RCB bowlers, who were taken to the cleaners by Mitchell Marsh (76 not out) and Arshin Kulkarni (17 not out). The hosts were batting beautifully when the rain came, giving Rajat Patidar's men something to think about in the camp.
The groundstaff were quick to bring the covers on after a heavy spell in Lucknow. Thankfully they covered the pitch and the square in time.
Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match.
LSG made a few changes due to injuries, with Josh Inglis, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan missing out, while Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed came into the side. RCB named an unchanged XI from their last match.
LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Jordan Cox, Tim David, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Mayank Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan