Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Chase For Europe Heats Up In Quadruple Header

Everton's Beto celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton in London, Sunday May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Steven Paston

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 Sunday Goal Rush fixtures on May 17, 2026. We will be covering four 7:30 PM fixtures in this blog – Brentford vs Crystal Palace, Everton vs Sunderland, Leeds vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Fulham. Brentford, against out-of-form Crystal Palace, are looking for a place in next season’s Europa League. Everton and Sunderland, separated by one point, aim for a European push, while in-form Leeds face seventh-placed Brighton. Fulham, in 11th place, will look to keep their continental dreams alive when they take on the bottom side Wolves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Premier League Sunday Goal Rush matches right here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 May 2026, 06:07:18 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Where To Watch? All four Premier League 2025-26 Sunday Goal Rush fixtures on May 17 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and wesbtie. Select matches will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

17 May 2026, 05:48:08 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Matches Today Brentford vs Crystal Palace at Gtech Community Stadium

Leeds United vs Brighton at Elland Road

Wolves vs Fulham at Molineux Stadium

Everton vs Sunderland at Hill Dickinson Stadium All matches kick off at 7:30 PM IST.