Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Chase For Europe Heats Up In Quadruple Header

English Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Follow the play-by-play updates from the four Premier League matches – Brentford vs Crystal Palace, Everton vs Sunderland, Leeds vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Fulham – on May 17, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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English Premier League 2025-26 live score matchday 37 Sunday goal rush EPL
Everton's Beto celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton in London, Sunday May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Steven Paston
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 Sunday Goal Rush fixtures on May 17, 2026. We will be covering four 7:30 PM fixtures in this blog – Brentford vs Crystal Palace, Everton vs Sunderland, Leeds vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Fulham. Brentford, against out-of-form Crystal Palace, are looking for a place in next season’s Europa League. Everton and Sunderland, separated by one point, aim for a European push, while in-form Leeds face seventh-placed Brighton. Fulham, in 11th place, will look to keep their continental dreams alive when they take on the bottom side Wolves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Premier League Sunday Goal Rush matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Leeds vs Brighton, English Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Everton vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Wolves vs Fulham, English Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Where To Watch?

All four Premier League 2025-26 Sunday Goal Rush fixtures on May 17 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and wesbtie. Select matches will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Matches Today

  • Brentford vs Crystal Palace at Gtech Community Stadium

  • Leeds United vs Brighton at Elland Road

  • Wolves vs Fulham at Molineux Stadium

  • Everton vs Sunderland at Hill Dickinson Stadium

All matches kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Premier League LIVE Score, Sunday Goal Rush: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the four 7:30 PM Sunday Goal Rush fixtures in the English Premier League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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