Everton Vs Man City Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H, Team News – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Everton take on Man City in the EPL 2025-26 match
City need a win to keep the pressure on the Gunners in the EPL title race
Everton come into this game on the back of a 1-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham
All eyes will turn to Hill Dickinson Stadium when Everton host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in matchday 35 of the English Premier League. With Arsenal's 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, City will only eye on three points against the Toffees.
David Moyes' side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham however, they will want to get a victory under their belt against a rampant Man City, who are in great form.
So far in 34 matches played in this League, Everton have won 13, drawn eight and lost 13 with 47 points on the table and sit in the 11th spot.
As for Man City, they won 21, drew seven and lost five matches. With 70 points on the board, they sit in second spot and could go top if they gain a victory and better Arsenal's win against Fulham.
Everton vs Man City: Head-To-Head Records
Matches: 200
Everton: 68
Manchester City: 83
Draws: 49
Everton vs Man City: Team News
Everton will be without their defender Jarrad Branthwaite with a hamstring injury, and Jack Grealish is also out after ankle surgery. The rest of the players are fit to play.
As for City, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias remain sidelined whereas Rodri's availability is deemed doubtful.
Everton vs Man City: Live Streaming
When and where is the Everton vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Everton vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The match will kick off at 12:30am IST.
Where to watch the Everton vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and Online?
The Everton vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.