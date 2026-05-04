Everton Vs Man City Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: What Happened In Manchester City's Last Match?

Everton Vs Man City Live Football Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check real-time updates of the EVE vs MCI English Premier League match 35 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Everton vs Manchester City Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35
Manchester City footballers celebrating a goal during Premier League 2025-26. ManCity/X
Everton Vs Man City Live Score Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England on May 5, Tuesday. Pep Guardiola’s side, currently second in the table with 70 points, are in scintillating form, boasting a six-match winning streak across all competitions. With Arsenal currently six points clear at the summit, City know that only a victory will keep their title destiny in their own hands. In contrast, Everton find themselves in 11th place, aiming to bounce back from consecutive 2-1 defeats against Liverpool and West Ham. Despite their recent struggles, the Toffees are still mathematically in the hunt for a European spot. However, David Moyes faces a daunting historical hurdle: Everton have lost their last eight home league games against Manchester City, and Moyes himself is still searching for a maiden managerial victory over Guardiola after 16 attempts. Team news reveal concerns for both camps. Everton will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and long-term absentee Jack Grealish. For City, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol remain sidelined, while midfield anchor Rodri is a major doubt due to a groin injury. While the visitors are heavy favorites to secure the three points, Everton’s ability to score late goals—netting 14 times in the final 15 minutes this season—suggests that Guardiola’s men must remain focused until the final whistle to keep their treble dreams alive. Follow play-by-play updates of the Everton Vs Man City Premier League match with us.
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Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: What Happened In Manchester City's Last Match?

Manchester City's last competitive match before their league game against Everton was their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Manchester City won the match 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to secure a place in the FA Cup final.

It was a late comeback victory for City. Southampton took a surprise lead in the 79th minute through a long-range strike by Finn Azaz.

Manchester City responded almost immediately. Substitute Jérémy Doku equalized in the 82nd minute with a deflected drive.

Nico González scored the winning goal with a brilliant long-range screamer in the 87th minute, ensuring City reached a record fourth successive FA Cup final.

Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: Title Equation For Manchester City

The Premier League title race is exceptionally tight, with Arsenal currently leading the table on 76 points after 35 matches. Manchester City sit in second place with 70 points but have two crucial games in hand.

For Manchester City, the equation to win the Premier League title is firmly in their own hands due to their games in hand:

If Manchester City win all of their remaining matches: They will finish the season with a higher points total than Arsenal, regardless of Arsenal's results, effectively securing the title.

The Tie-Breaker Scenario: If both teams earn maximum points from their remaining matches, they would finish level on points (both reaching 82). In that event, the title would be decided by the following criteria in order:

Goal Difference: Currently, Arsenal (+41) hold an advantage over Manchester City (+37).

Goals Scored: If goal difference is equal, the team with more goals scored would be crowned champion.

Head-to-Head Record: If goals scored are also identical, Manchester City hold the advantage in their head-to-head record against Arsenal this season (a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 City victory).

Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Everton Vs Manchester City

  • Series: English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool

  • Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

  • Time: 12:30 AM IST

Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: Welcome!

Greetings, everyone! We are building up to a clash of the titans in the Premier League, with Everton hosting Manchester City at Liverpool, England. Stay with us for pre-match info, team news and live updates.

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