Everton Vs Man City Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: What Happened In Manchester City's Last Match?

Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: What Happened In Manchester City's Last Match?
Manchester City's last competitive match before their league game against Everton was their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Manchester City won the match 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to secure a place in the FA Cup final.
It was a late comeback victory for City. Southampton took a surprise lead in the 79th minute through a long-range strike by Finn Azaz.
Manchester City responded almost immediately. Substitute Jérémy Doku equalized in the 82nd minute with a deflected drive.
Nico González scored the winning goal with a brilliant long-range screamer in the 87th minute, ensuring City reached a record fourth successive FA Cup final.
Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: Title Equation For Manchester City
The Premier League title race is exceptionally tight, with Arsenal currently leading the table on 76 points after 35 matches. Manchester City sit in second place with 70 points but have two crucial games in hand.
For Manchester City, the equation to win the Premier League title is firmly in their own hands due to their games in hand:
If Manchester City win all of their remaining matches: They will finish the season with a higher points total than Arsenal, regardless of Arsenal's results, effectively securing the title.
The Tie-Breaker Scenario: If both teams earn maximum points from their remaining matches, they would finish level on points (both reaching 82). In that event, the title would be decided by the following criteria in order:
Goal Difference: Currently, Arsenal (+41) hold an advantage over Manchester City (+37).
Goals Scored: If goal difference is equal, the team with more goals scored would be crowned champion.
Head-to-Head Record: If goals scored are also identical, Manchester City hold the advantage in their head-to-head record against Arsenal this season (a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 City victory).
Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Everton Vs Manchester City
Series: English Premier League 2025-26
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Everton Vs Man City LIVE Score: Welcome!
Greetings, everyone! We are building up to a clash of the titans in the Premier League, with Everton hosting Manchester City at Liverpool, England. Stay with us for pre-match info, team news and live updates.