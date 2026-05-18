Leaked Pakistan ‘Cipher’ Revives Claims of US Role in Imran Khan’s Ouster

Summary of this article
A leaked diplomatic cable cited by Drop Site News has revived allegations of US involvement in Imran Khan’s 2022 removal from power.
The report claims senior US officials discussed improving ties with Pakistan if Khan lost a no-confidence vote.
The leak has renewed scrutiny of US-Pakistan relations and the alleged role of Pakistan’s military establishment in the political crisis.
A leaked high-level diplomatic telegram from the Pakistani Ambassador to the US and a senior US State department official Donald Lu strongly indicates an alleged US-backed conspiracy to oust former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, according to a Drop Site News report.
The secret telegram, called a ‘cipher’ in Pakistan, was dated March 7, 2022, about a month before the no-confidence vote that removed Khan from power. The telegram seems to validate Khan’s repeated calls over a foreign-backed conspiracy, supported by the traditional Pakistani parties –Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Pakistan People’s Party—, to topple his government.
A year after being removed from the post of PM, Khan was convicted in a corruption case and was jailed. He remains incarcerated. His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains banned.
US-PAK Relations Under Khan
The US-PAK relationship had remained frayed for a while as the Pakistani government was accused of sheltering the Taliban while still taking billions of dollars in funding from the US.
Even before that the elimination of Osama Bin Laden from Abbottabad, a Pakistani garrison town, without Islamabad’s knowledge had already strained the relationship.
Under Khan’s premiership, the Biden government requested territory for bases in Pakistan. According to the Drop Site report, the request was denied. Then on the eve of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine Khan was in Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin.
The visit reportedly came against the advice of Washington officials who had repeatedly urged the Pakistani administration to cancel the visit. Later, Pakistan also abstained from a UNGA resolution condemning the invasion.
Khan’s position of not clearly aligning Washington meant that the relationship could not continue on the existing terms, the Drop Site Report stated.
The Telegram
According to the telegram, Lu told the Pakistani ambassador that Washington’s grievances with Khan’s government could be set aside, “all will be forgiven,” if Khan were removed from office through a no-confidence vote.
The cable also stated that if the no-confidence vote did not succeed Pakistan could face increasing isolation from both the US and Europe.
According to the telegram Lu said that Khan’s visit to Moscow “had created a dent in the relationship,” between the US and Pakistan.
After a no-confidence vote on April 9, 2022, just weeks after the purported telegram, Khan was ousted from power.
The PAK Military’s Role
The Drop Site report also alleged close involvement of the Pakistani Military establishment in Khan’s removal from power. The report claimed that the military had started acting independently of Khan and hired a former CIA linked lobbyist in Washington.
After Khan was removed from power, the new government backed by the military shifted towards closer ties with the US. Pakistan started supplying ammunition to contribute towards the Ukrainian war effort.
Pakistan also cooled off its relationship with China as the work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) slowed down, the report stated.