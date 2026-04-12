Jana Nayagan Leak Row: CBFC Denies Role, Calls Claims ‘Baseless And False’

Summary of this article
Jana Nayagan leak triggers controversy as CBFC denies involvement, calls claims false.
Film’s digital print returned earlier, access secured with producers via KDM.
Vijay’s final film faces piracy setback, legal action initiated by makers.
Jana Nayagan leak controversy has intensified after speculation linked the Central Board of Film Certification to the unauthorised circulation of Vijay’s unreleased film. As clips and the full film surfaced online, confusion spread quickly, prompting the board to step in with a firm clarification.
The CBFC has denied any involvement in the leak, calling the allegations unfounded. The clarification came after social media chatter suggested that the film, which had been awaiting certification, may have been leaked during the review process.
CBFC denies Jana Nayagan leak claims
In an official statement shared via the Press Information Bureau, it was stated that reports linking the Jana Nayagan leak to the CBFC are “baseless and false.” It was further clarified that the film’s digital print had already been returned to the makers and was no longer in the board’s possession.
It was also explained that access to the film remains password-protected, with the Key Delivery Message held solely by the producer. The Digital Cinema Package was reportedly handed over in Mumbai with proper acknowledgement, ensuring that the board no longer had access to the content.
Jana Nayagan leak sparks industry-wide concern
The controversy began when scenes from the film appeared online, followed by reports of the full version being circulated on piracy platforms. This led to strong reactions from across the film industry, with several prominent actors voicing support for Vijay and urging audiences not to engage with pirated content.
The makers, KVN Productions, have also issued a statement confirming that portions, and in some cases nearly the entire film, had been leaked illegally. It was stated that strict legal action is being pursued against those responsible.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been facing delays due to certification issues, keeping its release in uncertainty. The film holds added significance as Vijay’s final project before his full-time political entry, making the leak a major setback for both the makers and fans awaiting its theatrical debut.