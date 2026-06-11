NBK111 Glimpse Drops On Balakrishna's Birthday, Fans Celebrate His New Avatar

A glimpse from NBK111 reveals Balakrishna in a rugged, action-packed new avatar.
Historical action drama unfolds across two timelines with an ensemble cast.
Fans and celebrities celebrate Balakrishna's birthday with enthusiastic reactions.
The NBK111 glimpse has finally been unveiled, giving fans their first major look at Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film. Released as a birthday special for the veteran star, the video titled Entry Of An Era presents Balakrishna in a striking new avatar and promises a film mounted on a grand scale. The makers accompanied the release with the tagline, "No more vintage, only new age", signalling a fresh chapter for the actor.
NBK111 entry of an era promises a grand historical action drama
Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film is being positioned as a historical action drama that unfolds across two timelines. One narrative is set in the distant past while the other takes place in the modern day. The glimpse showcases Balakrishna riding through a landscape marked by ruins, fire and destruction, hinting at an epic conflict that spans generations.
Kajal Aggarwal leads the cast alongside Samuthirakani, Manchu Manoj, Sarath Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh, Upendra Limaye, Manish Wadhwa and Swasika in key roles.
Fans celebrate Balakrishna's new look in NBK111 glimpse
The teaser quickly gained traction across social media, with fans praising both Balakrishna's screen presence and Thaman's background score. It was remarked by several viewers on social media that the actor appeared completely immersed in the role, while the Balakrishna-Thaman combination was described as a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Director Gopichandh Malineni also joined the celebrations. In a post shared online, it was stated by the filmmaker that Balakrishna would be seen in his "most stylish and menacing mode yet".
Celebrities wish Balakrishna on his birthday
The actor's birthday was marked by warm wishes from colleagues and family members. Kajal Aggarwal, director Anil Ravipudi and composer Thaman were among those who shared messages celebrating the star's enduring popularity and contribution to Telugu cinema.
While the official title remains under wraps, NBK111 is currently targeting a grand theatrical release later this year.