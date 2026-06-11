NBK111 Glimpse Drops On Balakrishna's Birthday, Fans Celebrate His New Avatar

Fans celebrate Balakrishna's new look in NBK111 glimpse

The teaser quickly gained traction across social media, with fans praising both Balakrishna's screen presence and Thaman's background score. It was remarked by several viewers on social media that the actor appeared completely immersed in the role, while the Balakrishna-Thaman combination was described as a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Director Gopichandh Malineni also joined the celebrations. In a post shared online, it was stated by the filmmaker that Balakrishna would be seen in his "most stylish and menacing mode yet".