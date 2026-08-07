Mohanlal Promises Help To Actor Mohan Sharma Living In Old-Age Home Says, ‘Very Sad’

Mohanlal has promised assistance after learning about Mohan Sharma’s financial struggles.
Sharma spends around Rs 35,000 monthly on medicines for health issues.
The veteran actor-producer moved into an old-age home after financial difficulties.
Mohanlal has offered to help veteran actor-producer Mohan Sharma, who is currently living in an old-age home while struggling with health problems and mounting medical expenses. Speaking about Sharma’s situation, Mohanlal said he had contacted him and that someone from his team would meet the actor-producer to understand what assistance he needs.
Mohanlal reacts to Mohan Sharma’s struggles
Speaking to Amrita News, Mohanlal recalled his long association with Sharma, who produced films in which the actor had worked. “I have acted in movies produced by him. I contacted him, and someone from our team is going to meet him. We will do whatever is needed for him,” he said.
Mohanlal admitted that learning about Sharma’s circumstances had been upsetting. He also stressed that financial help does not always need to be publicised. “Helping someone doesn’t mean advertising it to everyone. There are so many people who help quietly,” he said, adding that he had mentioned his efforts only because he was asked about Mohan Sharma.
Recalling their earlier association, Mohanlal said they had worked together in films including Nellu and Chattakari. He also remembered Sharma as the producer of successful films such as Ivide Thudangunnu.
What happened to Mohan Sharma?
Sharma previously spoke about his struggles in an interview with Trend Talks, revealing that multiple health complications had left him facing heavy medical expenses. He said major leg surgery and a ligament tear had cost him Rs 4-5 lakh, while his medicines now cost around Rs 35,000 every month. He also lives with vertigo, hypertension and diabetes and requires daily insulin.
The actor-producer said his financial situation eventually forced him to move into an old-age home after he could no longer afford his medicines. He recalled that friends from the Rotary Club, who were trustees of the institution, suggested that he stay there.
Sharma also linked his financial troubles to his final film, Gramam/Namma Gramam. Although the bilingual film won several awards, he said its release pushed the budget from Rs 1.25 crore to around Rs 2 crore. He eventually sold his Poes Garden home to clear debts.
Mohanlal said Sharma’s case also highlighted a wider problem in the film industry. “There are many other actors in similar situations whose stories we may not know,” he said.