MHA Reviews GLOF & Avalanche Risks In Himalayan States, Urges Preparedness

Home Secretary stressed proactive monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas.
States outlined measures covering early warnings, evacuation plans and community preparedness.
Centre urged faster implementation of GLOF mitigation projects sanctioned in 2024.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Himalayan states and Jammu and Kashmir to deal with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches.
The meeting in New Delhi was attended by chief secretaries and State Disaster Management Authorities of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, besides Jammu and Kashmir. Senior officials from the MHA, NDMA, CWC, IMD and DGRE were also present.
Focus On Early Warning
The meeting reviewed the evolving GLOF risk across the Himalayan region, focusing on early warning systems, monitoring vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identifying high-risk locations and flow paths, and ensuring timely alerts and evacuation preparedness.
The states outlined measures including monitoring vulnerable lakes, strengthening warning systems, improving last-mile dissemination of alerts, community preparedness and deployment of response resources in vulnerable areas.
District-level Preparedness
State-specific vulnerabilities were discussed, with emphasis on translating mitigation plans into action at the district and local levels.
Mohan called for continuous monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, particularly during periods of heightened risk. He stressed close coordination between state agencies, district administrations and scientific institutions to ensure warnings are acted upon promptly.
Push For Preventive Action
The Home Secretary said preparedness must move beyond response-oriented measures towards risk-informed planning, preventive mitigation and community-level preparedness.
States and Jammu and Kashmir were advised to regularly review preparedness plans, identify gaps in warning and evacuation systems and take corrective measures ahead of extreme weather events.
Mohan also called for faster implementation of GLOF mitigation projects sanctioned by the Centre for the states in 2024.
The meeting concluded with directions for continued inter-agency coordination, regular sharing of risk information and stronger early warning and response systems to minimise loss of life and property in vulnerable Himalayan areas.