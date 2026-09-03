MHA Reviews GLOF & Avalanche Risks In Himalayan States, Urges Preparedness

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Home Secretary Govind Mohan stressed proactive monitoring, timely warnings and preventive measures across vulnerable Himalayan regions

image Prefer on Google
Home Secretary Govind Mohan
Home Secretary Govind Mohan DD News | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Home Secretary stressed proactive monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas.

  • States outlined measures covering early warnings, evacuation plans and community preparedness.

  • Centre urged faster implementation of GLOF mitigation projects sanctioned in 2024.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Himalayan states and Jammu and Kashmir to deal with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches.

The meeting in New Delhi was attended by chief secretaries and State Disaster Management Authorities of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, besides Jammu and Kashmir. Senior officials from the MHA, NDMA, CWC, IMD and DGRE were also present.

Representative Image - null
NEET-UG 2027: NTA Seeks Govt Institutions To Set Up Exam Centres

By Outlook News Desk

Focus On Early Warning

The meeting reviewed the evolving GLOF risk across the Himalayan region, focusing on early warning systems, monitoring vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identifying high-risk locations and flow paths, and ensuring timely alerts and evacuation preparedness.

The states outlined measures including monitoring vulnerable lakes, strengthening warning systems, improving last-mile dissemination of alerts, community preparedness and deployment of response resources in vulnerable areas.

Representational photo for earthquake in Tibet - | Photo: Xinhua via AP
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet Days After Deadly Flash Floods Kill Over 1,200

By Outlook News Desk

District-level Preparedness

State-specific vulnerabilities were discussed, with emphasis on translating mitigation plans into action at the district and local levels.

Related Content
Ice-rock Avalanche, Not GLOF, Triggered Deadly Floods In Nepal: Report - Photo: PTI
Representative Image - Glacial Lake - Credit: NCPOR
Mohanlal Offers Help To Actor Mohan Sharma - Instagram
Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, Home Secretary Govind Mohan Get One-Year Extensions - null

Mohan called for continuous monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, particularly during periods of heightened risk. He stressed close coordination between state agencies, district administrations and scientific institutions to ensure warnings are acted upon promptly.

PM Modi Speaks To Varanasi Mayor, DM On Flood Situation - File Photo| Photo: PTI
PM Modi Speaks To Varanasi Mayor, DM On Flood Situation

By Outlook News Desk

Push For Preventive Action

The Home Secretary said preparedness must move beyond response-oriented measures towards risk-informed planning, preventive mitigation and community-level preparedness.

States and Jammu and Kashmir were advised to regularly review preparedness plans, identify gaps in warning and evacuation systems and take corrective measures ahead of extreme weather events.

Mohan also called for faster implementation of GLOF mitigation projects sanctioned by the Centre for the states in 2024.

The meeting concluded with directions for continued inter-agency coordination, regular sharing of risk information and stronger early warning and response systems to minimise loss of life and property in vulnerable Himalayan areas.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories