Belgian PM Wanted To Gift Modi Chocolate India Gate: Why It Didn't Reach India

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said a chocolate replica of India Gate intended as a gift for PM Modi did not survive its journey to India.
De Wever said India Gate was deliberately chosen to honour Indian soldiers who fought and died in Belgium during the First World War.
India and Belgium also agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including defence, trade, investment, critical minerals and renewable energy.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever had planned to gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi a replica of Delhi's India Gate made entirely of Belgian chocolate, but the unusual present did not survive the journey to India. De Wever said on Thursday that a backup version remains in Belgium and that he intends to deliver it to Modi.
Why Did Belgium's PM Choose India Gate?
Wever said that he had planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift — a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates.
“But unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn't even survive the journey to India. Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed,” he said, as the entire room, including Modi, burst out in laughter.
Wever also said that they had a backup in Belgium, and promised to get it to Modi in ‘one piece’.
“We chose India Gate deliberately, as a symbol whose meaning speaks directly to our shared history and future partnership. Because India Gate carries a deep message. On the sculpture, the chocolate version, we enlarged a part of the inscription that commemorates Indian soldiers who fought and fell in Flanders Fields during the First World War,” he said.
“More than a century ago, Indian soldiers travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil, and we have not forgotten this. We have not forgotten their courage and their sacrifice. It is a part of our history and of our shared history, and it reminds us that peace can never be taken for granted. Unfortunately, it is a lesson that has become relevant again in the world of today,” he added.
What Did Modi And De Wever Discuss?
Modi and Wever reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductor, fintech, critical minerals, people-to-people ties, and academic and research cooperation.
They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership.
Both sides agreed to double the bilateral trade in next five years, establish a business forum, an investment forum and a consular dialogue. Both leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs in the field of defence, renewable energy, combating crime and establishing diplomatic training between two countries.
Earlier in the day, Wever paid floral tributes at Rajghat in New Delhi, honouring Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring message of peace, non-violence and human dignity.
In a post on X, Wever said, “Had a fruitful meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Belgium and India are complementary economies, with much to offer each other and significant potential to deepen our partnership.”