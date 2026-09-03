India-Belgium’s New Defence Deal Puts 70mm Rockets in Focus

India and Belgium have signed 10 agreements covering defence training, technology cooperation, co-development and manufacturing
Key projects include local assembly of Belgian 70 mm rockets and an ammunition production line capable of about 100 million rounds annually
The partnership also covers naval mine-countermeasure systems, weapons, counter-drone technology, sensors and wider defence manufacturing in India
Belgium and India are expanding defence cooperation with 10 agreements covering military training, co-development and manufacturing, including the local assembly of Belgian rockets and a major project to establish an ammunition production line in India.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken began their visit to New Delhi with a delegation of 15 Belgian defence companies. The agreements are aimed at moving bilateral defence ties beyond government-to-government cooperation towards industrial partnerships and production in India.
The Belgian government said the package reflects the growing interconnection between security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, with Belgium seeking closer military, technological and industrial cooperation with India.
Defence Push
The agreements include a Letter of Intent between the two countries that provides a framework for military exchanges, officer training, research and development, joint exercises and maritime security cooperation. India and Belgium also plan to develop an industrial roadmap for defence cooperation.
The two countries' defence industry associations, Belgian Security & Defence Industry (BSDI) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), are also entering into a cooperation agreement aimed at facilitating co-development and production under the Make in India initiative.
Francken said the objective was to turn political trust into practical cooperation through joint training and industrial projects.
The Belgian delegation includes companies working across ammunition, naval systems, weapons, sensors, drones and air defence.
Rockets And Ammunition
One of the largest projects involves Liege-based New Lachaussee and Tembo Classic Engineering, which will supply a complete production line for two ammunition calibres and tooling for two additional calibres.
The installation is expected to have a production capacity of about 100 million rounds a year. The project is valued at €50 million, with deliveries scheduled for 2028 and 2029.
Belgian 70 mm rockets supplied by Thales Belgium will also be assembled in India in partnership with Kalyani Strategic Systems. Indian suppliers will participate in production, with the first rocket produced entirely in India expected in early 2027.
The arrangement is intended to give India additional domestic production capacity while providing Thales with another manufacturing base for international orders.
Naval Security
Maritime security is another major area of cooperation.
Exail Belgium will supply autonomous toolboxes for mine-countermeasure vessels being built by Larsen & Toubro. The first phase covers 12 vessels, with the programme potentially expanding to 59.
The companies are also exploring technologies including autonomous maritime systems, underwater robotics, advanced sensors and systems to protect critical infrastructure such as ports, pipelines and subsea data cables.
The projects come as India seeks to strengthen its maritime surveillance and mine-countermeasure capabilities.
Wider Cooperation
Other agreements cover a proposed joint production centre between FN Herstal and Kalyani Strategic Systems for FN weapons and counter-drone systems, while Pitagone Belgium is establishing a joint venture with Krishna Allied to manufacture mobile barriers for protection against vehicle attacks.
Belgian OIP Sensor Systems is continuing cooperation with India Optel on electro-optical systems for the Arjun main battle tank. John Cockerill Defense is also a candidate to supply the turret for India's Zorawar light tank, being developed for high-altitude operations.
Cooperation is also continuing between Belgian technology companies and Bharat Electronics in air-defence programmes, while Anglo Belgian Corporation is in talks with Kirloskar Oil Engines over a six-megawatt marine diesel engine for future naval applications.
Speaking alongside De Wever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said defence and security cooperation had become a key pillar of India-Belgium relations. He said the two countries had agreed to increase military exchanges and training and create new opportunities for defence co-development and co-production.
The agreements mark a widening of the India-Belgium partnership into defence manufacturing, with projects ranging from ammunition and rockets to naval systems, weapons, drones and military electronics.