Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand From Key BSP Post, Says He Needs ‘More Maturity’

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Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Mayawati said Anand would continue to work within the party but would not be entrusted with significant responsibilities for now

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L: BSP chief Mayawati | R: BSP leader and Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s chief national coordinator.

  • Mayawati said Anand needs greater political maturity before being given major organisational responsibilities.

  • The development comes as the BSP seeks to rebuild its organisation ahead of UP Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday removed her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s chief national coordinator, saying he was not yet ready to handle major organisational responsibilities and needed greater political maturity.

The decision was announced during a meeting of the BSP’s national committee at the party’s state office in Lucknow, months before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Mayawati said Anand would continue to work within the party but would not be entrusted with significant responsibilities for now.

“I have permitted Akash Anand to work within the party but believe he requires further maturity. It would be inappropriate to entrust him with major party responsibilities at this stage. Time is needed to ensure the party is not harmed in elections by opponents employing various tactics—such as conciliation, bribery, punishment, and division—to undermine it,” she said.

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The move is a setback for Anand, whose rise within the BSP had appeared to accelerate over the past year. In August 2025, Mayawati appointed him the party’s national convenor, effectively positioning him second in the BSP hierarchy and fuelling speculation that he was being prepared to succeed her.

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Anand had subsequently been expected to play a prominent role in the party’s efforts to revive its organisational network ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. His responsibilities were also linked to the BSP’s attempt to reconnect with younger voters, an area where the party has faced increasing competition.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati arrives to address party workers and leaders, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, BSP leaders and workers had urged the party leadership to send Anand on an extensive campaign across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the organisation and energise its cadre. The proposed campaign envisaged Anand addressing public meetings in all 75 districts of the state, with an emphasis on mobilising young voters and party workers.

His removal from the key post now comes as the BSP prepares for another high-stakes electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh.

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