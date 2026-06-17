BSP Eyes Revival In Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Chooses Ayodhya To Launch 2027 Campaign

The choice of Ayodhya as the starting point of the campaign is politically significant. Besides being home to the Ram Temple, the constituency has a sizeable Dalit population, which is believed to have played a crucial role in Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prasad, a Dalit leader, defeated the BJP candidate in one of the most closely watched contests in the country, while the BSP was pushed to third place.