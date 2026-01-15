BSP Will Contest 2027 UP Elections Alone: Mayawati

BSP President Mayawati said that there should be no confusion about this. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati turned 70 today
Summary
  • BSP President Mayawati turned 70 on Thursday.

  • At an event in Lucknow, she said the BSP would fight all elections, including the 2027 UP election, alone.

  • Mayawati, however, added that if an alliance could help shift votes to BSP, especially upper-caste votes, then the party could consider the same.

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will contest all elections across the country, including the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, on its own, and it would form a government with a full majority in the state.

"There should be no confusion about this. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone," she said.

Mayawati was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday, The BSP Chief said that her party had decided that it was "more appropriate" to fight all small and big elections independently and would not enter any kind of alliance with any party.

She, however, added that in the future, if the party became fully convinced that an alliance partner could effectively transfer its votes, particularly of upper castes voters, to the BSP, a positive decision on contesting elections in alliance could be taken, though she said such a situation would take years to materialise.

Mayawati claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh were once again inclined to bring the BSP back in power in 2027, recalling the party's four previous terms in office. She said party workers were fully engaged to ensure the formation of a BSP government with a full majority in the next Assembly elections.

Attacking the BJP, Congress and other "caste-based parties", she said the BSP would give them a fitting reply and form the party's fifth government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief also raised concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging that manipulation and dishonesty had occurred in past elections, but asserted that her party would continue to contest elections across the country with full strength. She said there was a growing nationwide opposition to EVMs.

Ms. Mayawati turned 70 on Thursday, with the BSP observing the day across Uttar Pradesh as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier in the day extended birthday greetings to Mayawati wishing her good health in an X post.

Published At:
