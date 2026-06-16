Early 2026 Assembly Elections In UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand & Goa: Census Forces Early Polls?

From a constitutional perspective, advancing assembly elections is entirely permissible under Indian law. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, grants the Election Commission of India the authority to notify elections for a legislative assembly up to six months prior to the expiry of its five-year term. Since the official tenures of the current assemblies in Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand expire in March 2027, and Uttar Pradesh in May 2027, holding the polls in late 2026 falls safely within this legal six-month window. It does not require the formal dissolution of the assemblies by the state governors, as the houses would simply serve a slightly truncated active duration before the new representatives take office.