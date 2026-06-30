BJP-RSS To Kick-Off Uttar Pradesh Polls Preparations With Crucial Back-to-Back Meetings in Ghaziabad, Lucknow

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Published at:

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP and RSS are holding a series of high-level strategy meetings in Lucknow and Ghaziabad this week

BJP-RSS To Kick-Off Uttar Pradesh Polls Preparations
BJP-RSS To Kick-Off Uttar Pradesh Polls Preparations With Crucial Back-to-Back Meetings in Ghaziabad, Lucknow Photo: PTI; Representative Image
Summary of this article

  • Top BJP and RSS leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs, Nitin Nabin and Arun Kumar, will hold key election strategy meetings in Lucknow on July 3-4

  • A major RSS coordination meeting in Ghaziabad on June 30 will bring together VHP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and other Sangh affiliates to streamline poll preparations

  • The meetings come days after BJP unveiled a new Uttar Pradesh team reflecting its broader caste outreach strategy ahead of the polls

As preparations intensify ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections in 2027, senior BJP leadership and RSS functionaries are set to convene for a series of high-level organisational and election strategy meetings in Lucknow over the next two days.

This comes close on the heels of Bharatiya Janata Party announcing its new state office-bearers to strengthen its organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

On July 3 and 4, BJP president Nitin Nabin will hold organisational discussions on Uttar Pradesh, election review meetings, and coordination sessions with the party’s top leadership. The meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the party machinery and finalising groundwork for the upcoming electoral battle in the state.

Top Leaders Likely to Attend

Among those expected to attend key discussions are the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, and state organisational general secretary including Dharampal Singh. BJP National Organisational Secretary B.L Santhosh may attend.

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Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 30), a crucial RSS strategy meeting is scheduled in Ghaziabad, focused specifically on election coordination and campaign planning. Here too, the Chief Minister, both Deputy CMs, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dharampal Singh, will be present.

Sangh-BJP Coordination

The Ghaziabad meeting will also see participation from senior RSS functionary Arun Kumar, which is to ensure Sangh-BJP coordination ahead of the polls. RSS kshetra (regional) in-charges of Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will join the meeting. Also present at this meeting will be representatives from key RSS-affiliated organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, as part of a broader effort to ensure coordinated mobilisation across the Sangh ecosystem and streamline election strategy.

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Party sources indicate that the two-day programme will be followed by an extensive political outreach tour across Uttar Pradesh, aimed at energising the cadre and consolidating the organisation ahead of the election campaign.

The BJP is also expected to discuss appointments of new office bearers, with fresh organisational responsibilities likely to be finalised as part of a broader restructuring exercise.

Caste Calculus

The UP office-bearers list released by the party last week reflected the party's strategy of 'micro-caste management' and an 'APD' formula aimed at bringing the 'Ati-Pichhda' (Extremely Backward Classes) and 'Mahadalits' to the forefront. To counter the Samajwadi Party's 'PDA' formula, comprising Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities), the BJP adopted the 'APD' formula with representation from Agrada (Forward Castes), Pichhda (Backward Classes), and Dalit.

With multiple meetings lined up and organisational activity picking up pace, the BJP-RSS has shifted to election mode in Uttar Pradesh.

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