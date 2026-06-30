BJP-RSS To Kick-Off Uttar Pradesh Polls Preparations With Crucial Back-to-Back Meetings in Ghaziabad, Lucknow

Sangh-BJP Coordination

The Ghaziabad meeting will also see participation from senior RSS functionary Arun Kumar, which is to ensure Sangh-BJP coordination ahead of the polls. RSS kshetra (regional) in-charges of Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will join the meeting. Also present at this meeting will be representatives from key RSS-affiliated organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, as part of a broader effort to ensure coordinated mobilisation across the Sangh ecosystem and streamline election strategy.