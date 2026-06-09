Dalit Youth Beaten To Death Over Inter-Caste Friendship In Uttarakhand

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Dhanpal Lal, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Kholgarh village. Ketan had reportedly been in a friendship with a girl from Kholgarh for the past six months. On Sunday at around 11 pm, the girl called Ketan on his mobile phone and asked him to come to her village. Ketan subsequently travelled to Kholgarh accompanied by Diwakar Dimri.