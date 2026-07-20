Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests

Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition protests, leading to repeated adjournments in both Houses.
Rajya Sabha disrupted over Jantar Mantar student protests and alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation irregularities.
Lok Sabha proceedings also suspended as Opposition raises multiple issues against government policies.
The proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were disrupted on Monday as Opposition members staged protests over multiple issues on the first day of the Monsoon Session.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day and will meet again at 11 am on July 21, 2026, while the Lok Sabha was also adjourned until Tuesday morning.
In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were first adjourned shortly after the laying of papers, followed by the oath-taking of newly elected members and obituary references. The House was adjourned again as Opposition members raised slogans over the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
When the Upper House resumed at 12.30 pm, Opposition members continued their protests over the issue. They also raised allegations of donation irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, leading to further disruption.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan appealed to members to maintain decorum and urged them not to enter the well of the House. However, the protests continued, resulting in repeated adjournments.
Earlier, the Rajya Sabha had been adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over the police action against the students.
The Lok Sabha also witnessed disruptions, with Opposition members raising various issues. The proceedings of the Lower House were adjourned till 1 pm before being deferred for the day.
The disruptions marked a stormy beginning to the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition seeking discussions on issues including the handling of student protests and other political matters.