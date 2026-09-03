BCCI Review Meeting: Selectors To Discuss ODI Futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Ravindra Jadeja For World Cup

The BCCI is scheduled to review the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday
Unlike Rohit Sharma, senior teammates Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are not facing considerable selection pressure at present
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has publicly backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
BCCI officials meet on Thursday to review senior spots. The cricket board will discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. While Kohli and Jadeja face little immediate scrutiny, Sharma remains under significant pressure, the report added.
Speculation remains rife over Rohit's future. A selection panel member—not chairman Ajit Agarkar—conveyed the selectors' intent to move forward. Though angered by the decision, the Indian skipper reportedly consented to retire following the England ODI series.
That, however, changed after Rohit’s 138 in the final ODI at Lord’s. The knock ruled out retirement for now.
Rhodes Backs Rohit
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as key figures for India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans, noting Rohit’s experience at the tournament and Virat’s hunger, which makes him an “ultimate finisher”.
Rhodes is now co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers in the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League. He spoke to JioStar about what makes Kohli special and why India will benefit from Rohit’s experience at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.
World Cup Experience
Rhodes made the case plainly.
“You have got to remember that having experience at a World Cup is another factor that we don't factor in. We look at the talent of the players, the ability that they have got and their performances. Maybe they have had a great knock and had a good season. But when it comes down to pressure moments, a World Cup is very much high pressure,” he said.
He then pointed to the mental side of tournament cricket.
“Players can look after themselves physically, but that mental strength is something that we do not often factor in when it comes to selection. But as somebody who has played in four Cricket World Cups without getting past two semi-finals, I know how stressful it can become. So having someone like Rohit Sharma in your squad is such an asset at a World Cup,” he said.