Babar Azam Presents Signed Bat to King Charles III Amid Pakistan's Tumultuous England Tour | Watch

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam presented King Charles III with a signed cricket bat during a squad visit to Clarence House in London
The royal meeting took place alongside PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi amid heavy Test defeats, with England leading the three-match series 2-0
Pakistan suffered stark batting collapses, failing to reach the 200-run mark in an innings across the first two matches
King Charles III received a special gift on Wednesday. Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam handed the British monarch a cricket bat carrying signatures from the entire visiting squad at Clarence House in London. The royal audience gave the side a short reprieve from an otherwise disastrous tour.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi joined Babar and the entire touring group for the September 2 audience. The Pakistan skipper presented the autographed willow to show sporting respect and goodwill.
The meeting came with Pakistan under pressure on and off the field. Their England tour has been marked by heavy defeats, sweeping squad changes and rising scrutiny over Babar's own form and leadership before the final Test at Edgbaston next week.
Pakistan's Tour Collapses
The hosts hold an unbeatable 2-0 lead. England wrapped up the series margin after taking the opener by an innings and 103 runs, followed by a 194-run victory in the second Test.
The batting failure has been stark. Pakistan did not post 200 in a single innings in either of the first two matches, leaving the tourists with little resistance as England dominated the series.
Management overhauled the touring party. Pakistan drafted seven cricketers into the group mid-series, calling up Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and injured opener Imam-ul-Haq. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul lost their jobs, leaving white-ball coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke to guide the side when the third Test starts at Edgbaston on September 9.
Babar's Form Dips
Personal form has intensified scrutiny on the skipper. Babar's return to leading the Test side has proved torrid.
He missed the first Test with a finger injury. He returned at Lord's and made 8 and 6 as Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in the first innings and then 194 while chasing 389.
The poor run has stretched on. Babar has now gone 18 Test innings without a half-century. His average since the start of 2023 has dropped below 21 across nine Tests, adding to questions around both his batting and captaincy.
Lord's Interview Row
The tour also veered into off-field controversy at Lord's. Sky Sports aired an interview during the lunch break with Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The broadcast triggered a formal complaint from the PCB, according to aaj.tv. aaj.tv also reported that the board considered asking Pakistan not to return to the field after the interval.
That step was not taken. Pakistan resumed play, and Babar later said he was unaware of any discussion in the dressing room about refusing to go back out.
Edgbaston Beckons
Attention now shifts back to the series finale. Babar and his reshaped squad face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston from September 9.
Pakistan are trying to avoid a whitewash. They also need to steady a tour that has become increasingly chaotic despite Wednesday's royal engagement.