Will Babar Azam Return For Lord’s Test? Pakistan Star Reveals Fitness Status Ahead Of England Clash

Babar Azam says he is 90% fit and available for the Lord’s Test
Pakistan eye a strong comeback after their innings defeat in Leeds
Salman Ali Agha is in contention as Pakistan consider playing two spinners
Pakistan batter Babar Azam has declared himself 90 percent fit and available for the second Test against England at Lord’s, giving the visitors a potential boost after their heavy defeat in the series opener.
Babar missed the first Test in Leeds because of a finger injury that has been troubling him since Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. Pakistan were beaten by an innings in the opening match and will now be desperate for a response in the second game of the three-match series.
The experienced batter has resumed batting in the nets and said he is comfortable enough to return to action.
“Yes, I have batted a couple of times in the nets and I am comfortable. I am 90 percent okay,” Babar told reporters at Lord’s.
Babar believes Pakistan have the ability to bounce back when their backs are against the wall. He also pointed to the team’s record at Lord’s as a reason for optimism ahead of Thursday’s Test.
“As a team, we have the ability to make a statement when we are written off. I think you will see a different Pakistan side at Lord’s, which historically has been a good ground for us,” he said.
The former Pakistan captain also spoke about the responsibility on the team’s senior players following the disappointing performance in Leeds. While stressing the importance of backing experienced players, Babar acknowledged that continued failures could force the team management to make changes.
“These are our best players and we have to back them and give them confidence. But if someone does not perform despite getting chances, then you have to think about changes,” Babar said.
He also insisted that Mohammad Rizwan should not be singled out for the pressure to deliver. According to Babar, the responsibility rests with all of Pakistan’s senior players, including himself.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have yet to finalise their playing XI for the Lord’s Test. Babar said the pitch would be assessed again before the team makes its final selection.
“There is grass on the pitch, but we have to see how it eventually plays out,” he said.
Pakistan are also considering the possibility of fielding two spinners. Babar revealed that Salman Ali Agha is being looked at as an option for the second spinner, with the final decision expected after another inspection of the surface.
“We have looked at Salman Ali Agha as the second spinner, but we will decide after having a final look at the surface,” Babar added.