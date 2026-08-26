Will Babar Azam Return For Lord’s Test? Pakistan Star Reveals Fitness Status Ahead Of England Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Babar Azam has declared himself 90% fit and available for Pakistan’s second Test against England at Lord’s, as the visitors look to bounce back from their innings defeat in Leeds

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Will Babar Azam Return For Lord’s Test? Pakistan Star Reveals Fitness Status Ahead Of England Clash
Babar Azam in action.
Summary of this article

  • Babar Azam says he is 90% fit and available for the Lord’s Test

  • Pakistan eye a strong comeback after their innings defeat in Leeds

  • Salman Ali Agha is in contention as Pakistan consider playing two spinners

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has declared himself 90 percent fit and available for the second Test against England at Lord’s, giving the visitors a potential boost after their heavy defeat in the series opener.

Babar missed the first Test in Leeds because of a finger injury that has been troubling him since Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. Pakistan were beaten by an innings in the opening match and will now be desperate for a response in the second game of the three-match series.

The experienced batter has resumed batting in the nets and said he is comfortable enough to return to action.

“Yes, I have batted a couple of times in the nets and I am comfortable. I am 90 percent okay,” Babar told reporters at Lord’s.

Babar believes Pakistan have the ability to bounce back when their backs are against the wall. He also pointed to the team’s record at Lord’s as a reason for optimism ahead of Thursday’s Test.

“As a team, we have the ability to make a statement when we are written off. I think you will see a different Pakistan side at Lord’s, which historically has been a good ground for us,” he said.

Related Content
Pakistan's head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, left, and Babar Azam, right, attend a nets session in Leeds, England, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 ahead of the in the first Men's Rothesay Test Match between England and Pakistan starting Wednesday - (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
England vs Pakistan 1st Test - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan captain Babar Azam posing alongside West Indies skipper Roston Chase as they share the tropy - X
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan, Pakistan on October 10, 2024. - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

The former Pakistan captain also spoke about the responsibility on the team’s senior players following the disappointing performance in Leeds. While stressing the importance of backing experienced players, Babar acknowledged that continued failures could force the team management to make changes.

“These are our best players and we have to back them and give them confidence. But if someone does not perform despite getting chances, then you have to think about changes,” Babar said.

He also insisted that Mohammad Rizwan should not be singled out for the pressure to deliver. According to Babar, the responsibility rests with all of Pakistan’s senior players, including himself.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have yet to finalise their playing XI for the Lord’s Test. Babar said the pitch would be assessed again before the team makes its final selection.

“There is grass on the pitch, but we have to see how it eventually plays out,” he said.

Pakistan are also considering the possibility of fielding two spinners. Babar revealed that Salman Ali Agha is being looked at as an option for the second spinner, with the final decision expected after another inspection of the surface.

“We have looked at Salman Ali Agha as the second spinner, but we will decide after having a final look at the surface,” Babar added.

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