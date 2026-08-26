Will Pucovski’s Concussion Battle: Former Australia Test Cricketer Sues School Over 2014 Head Injury

Pucovski sues Brighton Grammar over his first concussion in 2014
He suffered 13 concussions before retiring from cricket at 27
He played one Test for Australia before repeated head injuries ended his career
Former Australia batter Will Pucovski has taken legal action against Melbourne private school Brighton Grammar, alleging that the institution failed to properly look after him after he suffered a concussion while playing Australian rules football as a teenager.
Pucovski's lawyers have reportedly filed a statement of claim against the school, with several Australian media outlets reporting that the proceedings relate to an incident during a football training session in 2014.
The former cricketer was knocked unconscious during the session but, according to reports, returned to training within minutes of the blow. He later developed blurred vision and was admitted to hospital approximately a week after the incident. The injury also resulted in him missing several months of school.
That concussion would become particularly significant in hindsight, as Pucovski went on to suffer 13 documented concussions during his sporting career. Repeated head injuries eventually brought his professional cricket career to an early end.
Pucovski's final concussion came in March 2024 during a Sheffield Shield game, when a delivery from Riley Meredith struck him on the head. He subsequently underwent assessment by an independent medical panel and was advised to retire from professional cricket. He formally announced his retirement in April 2025 at the age of 27.
His career at the international level was brief but memorable. Pucovski earned his only Test cap against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021 and made an immediate impression, scoring 62 while opening the batting against an attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah. His match was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered while fielding, ruling him out of the fourth Test at the Gabba.
The repeated concussions, however, became the defining issue of the latter part of his career.
Pucovski has previously spoken about how the first serious head injury changed his life. At a Lord's Taverners event earlier this year, he recalled being taken to the sidelines after losing consciousness before his coach asked whether he wanted to continue training. He said he agreed and returned to the session.
Looking back, Pucovski described that day as a major turning point. He said he had previously been someone who was willing to do almost anything and remain constantly active, but after the incident he spent extended periods at home doing very little.
The former batter also recalled experiencing blurred vision the following day, with his condition eventually resulting in a hospital visit roughly a week after the football incident.
The legal proceedings have also brought renewed attention to concussion management in youth sport.
The International Concussion Society has highlighted the dangers of concussions being missed or inadequately treated, particularly among young athletes and adolescents, whose developing brains can make them more vulnerable to serious head injuries.
Pucovski's case will now examine the circumstances surrounding the 2014 incident and whether Brighton Grammar met its duty of care in dealing with his concussion.
The alleged mishandling of that first injury is at the centre of the legal action, years before repeated head trauma ultimately ended his cricket career.