Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves INR 10,630-Crore Infrastructure And Welfare Package, Rewards Blind Women Cricketers

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting that approved proposals worth INR 10,630 crore for infrastructure, healthcare, and social welfare
The cabinet sanctioned INR 78 lakh in sports incentives, rewarding three blind women cricketers from the state with Rs 25 lakh each for their World Cup victory
A government guarantee for a INR 4,600-crore loan was approved for 12 road construction projects to be executed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved major proposals worth INR 10,630 crore on Tuesday to accelerate state infrastructure development. According to PTI, the funds target healthcare expansion, cybersecurity projects and social welfare schemes.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting. The cabinet granted post-facto approval for INR 78 lakh in cash incentives. This decision financially rewards medal-winning sports players and coaches from the state.
Honouring Blind Champions
The Indian team won the inaugural Women's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup on November 23, 2025. They defeated Nepal in the final held in Colombo.
Three players from Madhya Pradesh were part of the victorious squad. Sunita Sarathe of Narmadapuram, Durga Yeble of Betul and Sushma Patel of Damoh will receive Rs 25 lakh each. The government informed PTI that this comprises Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 15 lakh via fixed deposit.
Three coaches will also receive financial recognition. Sonu Golkar, Omprakash Pal and Deepak Pahade will get Rs 1 lakh each, bringing the total approved sports incentive to Rs 78 lakh.
Major Infrastructure and Roads
The cabinet sanctioned massive allocations to expand state road networks. It approved a government guarantee for a Rs 4,600-crore loan for 12 road construction projects. The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) will secure this funding through NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA).
Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh briefed the press after the meeting. The state transferred ownership of 22 selected highways, major district roads, other district roads and rural roads to the MPRDC, Singh told PTI.
The government allocated an additional Rs 3,960 crore. This specific fund will widen the 91.64-km Seoni-Balaghat road to four lanes.
Welfare and Decisions
Social empowerment initiatives received substantial backing. The cabinet approved Rs 1,740 crore for 19 welfare schemes targeting poor and vulnerable sections.
To boost healthcare and technical infrastructure, the state approved 244 new posts. These positions will support the Madhya Pradesh Dhanwantri Health University in Ujjain. The government also allocated Rs 80 crore for the MP-CERT cybersecurity scheme.
The administration approved Rs 250.67 crore to upgrade and operate the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan and guest houses in New Delhi.
The cabinet passed amendments to the Land Purchase Policy through Mutual Consent. It authorised the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to act under provisions corresponding to the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as incorporated in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.