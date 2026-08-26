Why Madhya Pradesh Is Turning To SHIVAA App To Track Snake Catchers

The initiative follows a severe spike in fatal snake encounters. Madhya Pradesh reported 27 snakebite deaths in 2025, more than double the 12 fatalities recorded in both 2024 and 2023. These figures stem from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP-IHIP) and were presented to the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on March 30.