Why Madhya Pradesh Is Turning To SHIVAA App To Track Snake Catchers

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The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department is launching the SHIVAA app to connect citizens with trained snake rescuers as snakebite deaths double to 27 in 2025

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MP To Launch SHIVAA App For Snake Rescues Amid Rising Deaths
Summary of this article

  • The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department will launch the SHIVAA app during Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8 to connect citizens with authorised snake rescuers.

  • The initiative comes as snakebite fatalities in Madhya Pradesh more than doubled from 12 in 2024 to 27 in 2025, according to Union Environment Ministry data.

  • Operating similarly to a cab-booking platform, the app provides immediate safety guidance, first-aid instructions, and maps of nearby hospitals with anti-snake venom.

Madhya Pradesh Forest Department is preparing to launch a digital platform called SHIVAA to connect citizens with trained snake rescuers. The application is scheduled to roll out during Wildlife Week, October 2-8.

The initiative follows a severe spike in fatal snake encounters. Madhya Pradesh reported 27 snakebite deaths in 2025, more than double the 12 fatalities recorded in both 2024 and 2023. These figures stem from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP-IHIP) and were presented to the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on March 30.

Nationwide snakebite deaths tracked on the IDSP-IHIP platform also increased, reaching 431 in 2025. This compares to 370 deaths in 2024 and 183 in 2023.

Reported snakebite cases in Madhya Pradesh surged to 3,334 in 2024. This figure represents nearly three times the 1,208 cases reported in 2022, while 1,479 cases were reported in 2023, according to another set of IDSP-IHIP figures placed before Parliament.

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App Saves Lives

The SHIVAA app allows citizens to locate and call the nearest authorised, trained snake rescuer. The booking process functions similarly to ordering a cab.

When a user reports a snake, the platform provides immediate safety guidance. It instructs citizens on maintaining a safe distance and outlines specific actions to avoid until a trained rescuer arrives. This prevents panic-induced bites, attempts to catch or kill the reptile and reduces reliance on untrained local handlers.

In the event of a bite, the application acts as a medical emergency tool. It offers first-aid instructions, warnings against potentially dangerous practices and maps nearby hospitals stocked with anti-snake venom. The system aims to cut the delay between a bite and medical treatment, a decisive window in envenoming cases.

The project aligns with the Union government's National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming. The national plan targets halving snakebite deaths by 2030.

Tracking and Trade

SHIVAA introduces a backend tracking system to monitor rescue operations. Registered rescuers can be listed on the platform along with details of their training and proficiency. The platform creates a digital trail that records rescue locations, snake species, rescuer identity and release sites.

This data allows the government to map snake-conflict hotspots across the state and allocate resources, plan awareness programmes and medical preparedness effectively. To support the network, the Forest Department plans to train Home Guards, frontline personnel and volunteers in safe snake rescue and release protocols.

The application also addresses the undocumented removal of snakes by informal catchers. Authorities previously received inputs alleging that informal handlers diverted rescued snakes into the illegal wildlife trade or for venom extraction, and that some snakes may not always be released into forests under departmental supervision.

The digital documentation closes this loophole. Under the new system, rescuers must document the release of captured snakes. Operations require release into appropriate protected or notified forest areas under strict Forest Department supervision.

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