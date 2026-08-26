14 Infants Killed After Hospital Catches Fire In Pakistan’s Islamabad

Fourteen newborns died after a fire broke out on the third floor of PIMS's Mother and Child ward in Islamabad.
PIMS officials cited a possible short circuit, while Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said an air-conditioner blast triggered the fire.
An inquiry committee has been formed, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation and action against anyone found responsible.
Fourteen infants were killed on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Dawn reported, quoting authorities.
The fire occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest public hospital in the capital. In a statement, the Islamabad administration said fourteen newborns were killed when the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child ward.
How Did The PIMS Fire Start?
PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that the fire, which erupted around 7 am, appeared to have been caused by a short circuit.
She added that the flames had been extinguished but the cooling process would take some time.
Speaking to Geo News, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said the babies in the ward were being treated either in incubators or with oxygen support. He said the fire broke out at around 6:45am after a “blast in the air conditioner” inside the ward.
14 Newborns Killed, One Baby Rescued
Jalil said that 15 babies were in the ward. “At least one baby was saved by a doctor,” she said.
“Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night so the exact number [of casualties] cannot be shared right now,” she said.
The administration statement said rescue teams were rushed to the scene, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances taking part in the rescue operation. “The fire was immediately brought under control,” it said, adding that an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general had been formed to investigate the incident.
The British High Commission in Pakistan condoled the deaths. In a post on X, it said, “Heartbreaking news that at least 14 infants sadly passed away following a terrible fire at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the parents and families at this unimaginably difficult time.”
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the tragic incident. His office issued a statement saying Sharif directed the authorities to conduct an immediate investigation.
He ordered a detailed review of the causes of the incident, those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action to be taken after an immediate investigation.
Building fires occur frequently in Pakistan, where safety standards and construction regulations are often ignored or inadequately enforced. In January, a major fire that engulfed a crowded shopping complex in Karachi, the southern port city, killed at least 65 people.
Wednesday's incident ranks among the deadliest hospital fires recorded in Pakistan. Although the government offers subsidised healthcare through public hospitals, the country's state-run medical system continues to face severe shortages of funding, poor management and overcrowding, according to Al Jazeera.