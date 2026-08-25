India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Visitors Aim To Remove Set Sonal Dinusha To Enforce Control

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka second Test. As Day 4 of the second Test dawns in Colombo, India stand just two wickets away from wrapping up Sri Lanka’s first innings and firmly tightening their grip on the match. Resuming at 265/8, the hosts still trail by 238 runs, with Sonal Dinusha eyeing a continuation of his gritty knock alongside Lahiru Kumara. Sri Lanka’s uphill battle has been largely sculpted by a disciplined Indian bowling display, spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna and Manav Sutar, who have both wreaked havoc by scalping three wickets each to dismantle the middle order. While India's attack will look to utilize the fresh second new ball early on to quickly sweep through the tail, overhead conditions and persistent weather forecasts threaten to disrupt proceedings. With precious time lost to rain and bad light on Day 3, the opening session will be vital. India will be eager to enforce the follow-on or build a commanding lead, whereas Sri Lanka's lower order must dig deep to survive the early pressure and avoid a heavy defeat. Get IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 4 live updates with us.

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