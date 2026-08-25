India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Visitors Aim To Remove Set Sonal Dinusha To Enforce Control

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Greetings!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s India vs Sri Lanka, Day 4 of the much-awaited second Test at Colombo, so stay tuned for all the live updates.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 2nd Test 2026 Day 3: Sri Lanka trail by 238 runs in the first innings. Check real-time updates of the IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo as it happened
Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s India vs Sri Lanka, Day 4 of the much-awaited second Test at Colombo, so stay tuned for all the live updates.
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