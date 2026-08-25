OBC Creamy Layer: Why The Supreme Court Ruling Has Put CSE 2025 In A Fix

The Supreme Court has agreed to set up a special bench to hear the Centre’s plea on applying its OBC creamy-layer ruling to CSE 2025.
The March 11 judgment held that parental salary alone cannot determine OBC creamy-layer status.
The court said employment status and the nature of a parent’s post must also be considered.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to set up a special bench to hear the Centre’s plea seeking clarification on the applicability of its March 11 judgment on OBC creamy-layer criteria to candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought permission to proceed with the service allocation of 958 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) based on the creamy-layer criteria that existed before the court’s ruling.
The issue stems from the Supreme Court’s March 11 judgment in Union of India vs Rohith Nathan, which changed the way the “creamy layer” among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is determined. The Centre has argued that applying the ruling retrospectively to CSE 2025 could create complications for candidates who appeared under the earlier interpretation.
What Is OBC Creamy Layer?
The creamy layer refers to the relatively advanced sections among OBCs who are excluded from reservation benefits. The concept was introduced by the Supreme Court in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India judgment to ensure that reservation benefits reach socially and educationally backward sections rather than those who have already achieved significant advancement.
Under existing rules, creamy-layer exclusion depends on factors such as parental position in government service and income criteria for certain categories.
For government employees, the status and rank of the parent’s post are important. Children of senior Group A officers and certain categories of Group B officers are generally excluded from OBC reservation benefits. For non-government employees, income limits are considered, with the current threshold set at ₹8 lakh annually.
The dispute arose over whether salary earned by parents working in public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private companies should alone determine creamy-layer status.
What Were Earlier Rules?
The controversy began with a 1993 Office Memorandum issued by the DoPT, which laid down the framework for identifying the OBC creamy layer.
The 1993 guidelines stated that salary and agricultural income should not be counted under the income and wealth test for creamy-layer determination.
However, a 2004 DoPT clarification stated that salary income of parents employed in PSUs and private-sector organisations would also be considered while deciding OBC eligibility.
This resulted in a difference in treatment between children of government employees and those whose parents worked in PSUs or private companies.
Petitioners argued that while children of government employees were assessed based on their parent’s post, candidates whose parents worked outside government service were excluded solely because of salary income.
What Did Supreme Court Change?
In its March 11 judgment, the Supreme Court held that parental income alone cannot be the deciding factor for determining OBC creamy-layer status.
The court said the assessment must consider the parent’s employment status, category of post and other prescribed criteria under the 1993 framework.
The bench observed that excluding OBC candidates from reservation benefits only because their parents earned higher salaries in PSUs or private employment, without examining the nature of their posts, could amount to “hostile discrimination”.
“The object of excluding the creamy layer is… not to create artificial distinctions between equally placed members of the same social class… unequal treatment of similarly placed OBC candidates would not only be legally erroneous but constitutionally impermissible,” the court said.
The judgment also held that treating similarly placed candidates differently could violate the equality principles under Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution.
Why Is Centre Seeking Clarity?
The Centre has not challenged the Supreme Court’s judgment but has sought clarity on its implementation for CSE 2025.
The UPSC declared the final results for CSE 2025 on March 6, 2026, recommending 958 candidates for services including the IAS, IPS and other central services. The Supreme Court delivered its creamy-layer judgment five days later.
The government has argued that applying the new interpretation at this stage could disadvantage candidates who relied on the rules existing when they appeared for the examination.
According to the Centre, some candidates whose parents worked in PSUs or private companies may have avoided applying under the OBC category because their salary would have made them ineligible under the earlier interpretation. Others may have appeared as general-category candidates and lost benefits such as age relaxation and additional attempts.
The government has warned that reopening the process could affect service allocation, cadre allotment, seniority and training schedules.
It has also argued that retrospective implementation could trigger claims from candidates in previous recruitments and admissions conducted under the earlier interpretation.
What Could Change For Civil Services Candidates?
The Supreme Court’s decision on the Centre’s plea will determine whether the March 11 judgment applies to CSE 2025 and future examinations.
If applied retrospectively, candidates who were denied OBC benefits only because their parents’ salary was considered for creamy-layer exclusion may get an opportunity for reconsideration.
The March 11 ruling had also directed the government to consider creating supernumerary posts, if required, to accommodate affected candidates without disturbing existing appointments.
For now, the Supreme Court’s special bench will decide how the new creamy-layer interpretation should apply to the ongoing CSE 2025 process and whether completed selections should be reopened.