Women’s Quota A Cover For Govt to Change India's Electoral Map And Deny OBCs Their Rights: Rahul Gandhi

Responding to the uproar from the treasury benches over his apparent reference to the Modi in connection with the Balakot strike, demonetisation and Operation Sindoor, Gandhi said, "The BJP thinks that they are the people of India; they also think that they are the armed forces. You are not the people of India, you are not the armed forces, so you should not hide behind the people and the armed forces." The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.