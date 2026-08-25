‘Do You Swim With Full Suit & Coat?’ Rijiju Hits Back At Pawan Khera Over Swimming Video

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The exchange began after Rijiju shared a video of himself swimming in a fast-flowing river in Arunachal Pradesh and explained the challenges of swimming in strong currents

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Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Kiren Rijiju responded to Pawan Khera’s “half-naked swim” remark over his Arunachal Pradesh river swimming video.

  • Rijiju questioned Khera’s comment and said he swims with villagers to inspire people.

  • Khera had linked Rijiju’s video to Rahul Gandhi’s fitness activities, triggering a political exchange.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Pawan Khera after the latter took a swipe at his swimming video from Arunachal Pradesh, asking, “Do you swim with full suit & coat?” while objecting to what he called an “indecent comment”.

The exchange began after Rijiju shared a video of himself swimming in a fast-flowing river in Arunachal Pradesh and explained the challenges of swimming in strong currents.

“Never go to deep water, if you do not know swimming. Many people have drowned in the river. The rivers in Arunachal Pradesh are huge and very deep,” he wrote.

In another video, Rijiju explained that swimming in rivers with strong currents requires a different technique compared with pools or calmer waters.

“Some people might think swimming in gushing rivers of Arunachal Pradesh is like swimming in pools or rivers like Yamuna. In raging rivers, our head should be up, not down & body should be more upright, not straight as we keep in swimming competition. Mein yahan ka khiladi hun,” he said.

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Khera Links Rijiju’s Video To Rahul Gandhi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera later took a dig at Rijiju, linking the video to Rahul Gandhi’s fitness activities, including swimming and martial arts.

“Imagine how badly Rahul Ji has gotten under the BJP’s skin. On one hand, Kiren Rijiju can’t even go for a half-naked swim without invoking Rahul Gandhi,” Khera wrote on X.

He also took a swipe at BJP leader Giriraj Singh over his remarks describing himself as a 74-year-old “new baby born”.

“What have you done to all of them, Rahul ji?” Khera added.

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Rijiju Defends His Remarks

Responding to Khera, Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi was not on his mind while he was spending time with people in Arunachal Pradesh and claimed that comparisons were raised only after Congress supporters reacted to his video.

“Rahul ji doesn't exist in my mind when I'm with my people. But Congressis started commenting that I can't swim like Rahul Ji. So, I responded since I don't take training for activities. I'm a natural khiladi in our mighty rivers. Don't be abusive needlessly all the time,” Rijiju said.

The minister also highlighted his political experience while responding to Khera.

“You are a 1st term MP, nominated by your party in Rajya Sabha & I've fought 8 elections so far. That doesn't give you the right to make indecent comments. I swim with my villagers to inspire my people & followers,” he said.

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