Kiren Rijiju Holds 50-Minute Meeting With Rahul Gandhi To Resolve Parliament Deadlock; Congress Seeks Debate On Ayodhya

Congress rejected the government's request to support the Delimitation Bill and reiterated its objections to the proposed FCRA amendments.
The Opposition insisted that Parliament first debate the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Temple and hear a statement from the Union Home Minister.
Despite the continued deadlock, the government is making fresh outreach efforts to Opposition leaders as repeated disruptions stall Lok Sabha proceedings.
In an effort to end the parliamentary deadlock, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a 50-minute meeting with Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, during which the proposed Delimitation Bill and the FCRA Bill were discussed.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present. At the same time, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi joined the meeting towards the end.
According to sources, the meeting at the Leader of the Opposition's office in Parliament was a "confidence-building measure" by the government and was held in a cordial atmosphere. It was the second meeting between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Rahul Gandhi in the last 10 days.
Sources said all pending legislative business in the Lok Sabha was discussed. The Opposition reiterated that its primary demand was for the Union home minister to respond to its concerns in the House. According to government sources, when the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 (FCRA Bill), is taken up, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reply to the debate.
Rijiju, according to sources, wanted to know if the Congress's stand on the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill had changed, as the government is keen to bring it again in the current session. Rahul Gandhi, however, rejected the government's request outright, said Venugopal.
According to sources, Gandhi also conveyed the Opposition's objections to the FCRA Bill in its present form. “We cannot bring FCRA in this format. The RSS can do anything, while other NGOs cannot. This mindset is unacceptable. We will not allow such draconian legislation. If India's Opposition raises concerns, the Prime Minister does not listen. But when the US raises the same issue, he is willing to,” said Venugopal, adding that the government appeared unlikely to introduce the FCRA Bill during the current session.
“Rijiju came with the government's agenda and Prime Minister’s agenda. We are clear on our stand. We want a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The entire nation is concerned about it. There should be a discussion on it. Since the beginning of the session, we have been demanding a statement from the Home Minister, who is ultimately responsible for the atrocities against students and the police firing in Delhi. Bihar is burning. AK-47s were used. People’s mindset is changing. We are asking for a debate. Parliament is meant for debate and discussion. They want to bulldoze everything,” said Venugopal.
However, senior BJP sources said there was still a week left in the session, and the Bill could yet be introduced.
After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Home Minister to discuss the Parliament standoff, sources added.
Sources said Rijiju is also expected to reach out to other Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in an effort to break the parliamentary deadlock.
Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha has not completed a single Question Hour. Five Bills have been passed without debate amid repeated disruptions.
The Opposition, led by the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, has also stepped up its attack on the Centre over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, demanding a discussion in Parliament.
For the past several days, Opposition MPs have staged protests inside the Parliament complex, carrying symbolic donation boxes to press their demand.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned at 2.20 pm on Wednesday as Opposition members continued sloganeering over several issues, including police action against students.