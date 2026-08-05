Kiren Rijiju Holds 50-Minute Meeting With Rahul Gandhi To Resolve Parliament Deadlock; Congress Seeks Debate On Ayodhya

“Rijiju came with the government's agenda and Prime Minister’s agenda. We are clear on our stand. We want a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The entire nation is concerned about it. There should be a discussion on it. Since the beginning of the session, we have been demanding a statement from the Home Minister, who is ultimately responsible for the atrocities against students and the police firing in Delhi. Bihar is burning. AK-47s were used. People’s mindset is changing. We are asking for a debate. Parliament is meant for debate and discussion. They want to bulldoze everything,” said Venugopal.