SA20 2027: Star-Studded Pre-Auction Squads Unveiled; Marsh Joins Sunrisers, Curran Moves To Durban Super Giants

High-profile T20 stars like Mitchell Marsh, Joe Root, and Sam Curran join SA20 franchises ahead of Season 5
Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals have completed their squads, leaving remaining teams open for the upcoming auction.
he tournament begins on January 17, 2027, with a repeat of the previous final
Ahead of the player auction for the landmark fifth edition of the SA20, all six franchises have locked in their pre-auction retentions and new roster additions, welcoming high-profile T20 headliners like Mitchell Marsh, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, and Phil Salt.
Roster composition varies heading into the auction: only Durban's Super Giants and the Paarl Royals have finalized their full 19-player complements, leaving a remaining 19 vacancies spread across the other four camps.
Set for his maiden SA20 appearance, Australian T20 skipper and Leeds (The Hundred) representative Mitchell Marsh links up with the three-time titleholders Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He slots into a formidable batting group featuring Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, and skipper Tristan Stubbs to entertain supporters at St George's Park.
Shifting venues, former MI Cape Town campaigner Sam Curran heads to Durban's Super Giants to join forces with international colleague Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, England's Test leader Joe Root heads back to Boland Park, resuming the pink-jersey colours of the Paarl Royals following a past stint opening alongside Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Pretoria Capitals—last season's runners-up—have reinforced their top order by bringing back Phil Salt alongside Australian batsman Matt Short, replicating their current opening partnership for Welsh Fire in The Hundred.
This pairing bolsters an explosive lineup that already includes Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, and emerging talent Connor Esterhuizen. Simultaneously, long-serving Capital Will Jacks heads south to join MI Cape Town, bridging connections with the Mumbai Indians IPL setup and MI London.
Reflecting on these developments, SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith shared his perspective:
"Season 5 is shaping up to be our strongest yet," SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said. "Bringing in a player of Mitchell Marsh's calibre alongside the class of Joe Root, Sam Curran and Phil Salt shows the growing pull of our league on the global stage. What excites me most is seeing that quality alongside South Africa's international and domestic stars at the peak of their powers."
"The franchises head into the auction with the majority of their squads already locked in, which speaks volumes about the stability and consistency we have built. This sets us up for a highly competitive Season 5," Smith concluded.
Squad management has also triggered major roster shakeups. Joburg Super Kings have secured MLC-winning captain Jason Holder as they search for new leadership following the departure of Faf du Plessis, who captained the franchise through its first four years.
Other notable departures include Sunrisers opening mainstay Jonny Bairstow, long-standing MI Cape Town figures Trent Boult, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kieron Pollard, alongside high-profile Super Kings figures Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger entering the auction pool.
Operational workloads at the upcoming auction will peak for the Super Kings and MI Cape Town—needing seven and six additions respectively—while the Capitals eye five remaining openings. Every franchise has successfully filled its overseas pre-signing quota, and the Super Kings retain eligibility for a wildcard selection.
The action kicks off on Sunday, January 17, at St George's Park with a rematch of the previous season's final between the Sunrisers and the Capitals, building toward the championship decider scheduled at Newlands on Sunday, February 21.