Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Group A Match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to build on their opening Kolkata Derby victory as they host South United FC
South United enter with strong momentum after a disciplined win over CISF Protectors
With East Bengal, South United, and Mohun Bagan all tied on 3 points, a victory will propel either side to the top of the group table
The upcoming Durand Cup encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) brings together Mohun Bagan Super Giant and South United FC for a high-stakes Group A fixture.
Under the tactical guidance of head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, Mohun Bagan enters this tournament phase looking to build momentum with a robust squad featuring key figures like Rahul Bheke, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaço, and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.
In their opening fixture of the 2026 Durand Cup campaign, the Mariners displayed clinical resilience in the iconic Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals East Bengal FC, grinding out a hard-fought 1–0 victory where defensive solidity marshaled by Subhasish Bose and Mehtab Singh kept the opposition at bay, while Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa dictated the tempo in midfield.
Fortunately for the green-and-maroon brigade, the squad heads into this clash with a clean bill of health and no major injury worries, allowing coach Dilmperis to deploy his preferred combination
On the other side of the pitch, South United FC arrives with a determined squad featuring experienced campaigners such as Paul Raj A., Noel S., Milind Negi, midfielder Francis Xavier, and forward Nirupam Gowda H.
South United began their group journey impressively with a disciplined 2-0 victory, displaying great defensive organization and sharp execution. With no significant fitness setbacks reported in their camp, South United will be keen to test their mettle against the ISL powerhouse.
The dynamics of Group A make this fixture critically important for both sides' qualification hopes. The group standings currently feature East Bengal FC, South United FC, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant locked tightly at the top with 3 points each, though East Bengal has already completed two matches while both Mohun Bagan and South United have games in hand.
Because only the group winners and a select few best runners-up advance to the knockout quarterfinals, goal difference and head-to-head outcomes will carry immense weight.
A victory for either Mohun Bagan or South United will propel them straight to the top of the group table with complete control over their destiny, heavily favoring their path to the next round, whereas any slip-up could complicate qualification in one of the tournament's most competitive pools.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 Group A match be held?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United FC match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 Group A match be held?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United FC match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST on August 4, Tuesday.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs South United FC Durand Cup 2026 Group A match?
One can catch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2026 on Sony LIV app and website. Catch the telecast of the Durand Cup football matches on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels in India.