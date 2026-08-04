How Haryana’s ‘Mini Cuba’ Became The Backbone Of India’s CWG 2026 Medal Charge

Haryana won 10 medals at CWG Glasgow 2026 — 7 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze
Bhiwani’s “Mini Cuba” boxing tradition produced five gold medallists for India
Sharmila Dhankar, Neeraj Chopra, Narender Berwal and Seema Kaliraman added medals beyond Bhiwani’s boxing success
Every major multidisciplinary tournament brings with it an unofficial contest among India’s states, where sporting powerhouses measure their influence through the performances of their athletes, and the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow were no different.
At CWG Glasgow 2026, Haryana once again emerged as the backbone of India’s medal-winning campaign, with athletes from the state contributing significantly to the country’s overall haul across multiple disciplines.
India concluded a memorable campaign with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze to finish fourth in the overall standings. Haryana athletes played a decisive role in that success, winning 10 medals in total, seven gold, one silver and two bronze.
CWG 2026 Medallists From Haryana
Sharmila Dhankar (Rewari) — Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics) — Gold
Preeti Pawar (Bhiwani) — Women’s 54kg Boxing — Gold
Jaismine Lamboria (Bhiwani) — Women’s 57kg Boxing — Gold
Sakshi Chaudhary (Bhiwani) — Women’s 51kg Boxing — Gold
Sachin Siwach (Bhiwani) — Men’s 60kg Boxing — Gold
Priya Ghanghas (Bhiwani) — Women’s 60kg Boxing — Gold
Ankush Panghal (Hisar) — Men’s 80kg Boxing — Gold
Neeraj Chopra (Panipat) — Men’s Javelin Throw — Silver
Narender Berwal (Hansi) — Men’s 90+kg Boxing — Silver
Seema Kaliraman (Bhiwani) — Women’s Discus Throw — Bronze
More than half of India’s 13 gold medals came from Haryana athletes, highlighting the state’s continued dominance in producing international-level competitors.
Bhiwani’s Golden Gloves Keep The ‘Mini Cuba’ Legacy Alive
The heart of India’s golden run was once again Bhiwani, the district popularly known as “India’s Mini Cuba” because of its extraordinary boxing tradition.
Located about 110 km from Delhi, Bhiwani has produced generations of elite boxers despite its modest size.
The district entered the international spotlight after Vijender Singh became India’s first Olympic boxing medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, inspiring a wave of young athletes to take up boxing and transforming the town into one of India’s most productive sporting nurseries.
Glasgow 2026 became another landmark chapter in that legacy.
Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Sachin Siwach and Priya Ghanghas -- all from Bhiwani district -- combined to win five boxing gold medals for India. Their performances turned the Commonwealth Games boxing competition into a showcase of Haryana’s grassroots sporting culture.
The women’s contingent was particularly dominant. Preeti Pawar produced a commanding display in the 54kg final, while Jaismine Lamboria upgraded the bronze she won at the previous Commonwealth Games to gold in the 57kg category.
Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a clinical performance in the 51kg division, and Priya Ghanghas completed a memorable family golden double by winning the 60kg title.
On the men’s side, Sachin Siwach continued Bhiwani’s long-standing tradition of producing international champions with gold in the 60kg category, ensuring that the district remained at the centre of India’s boxing success.
While the medal haul was impressive, the Commonwealth Games boxing field did not feature the same depth of competition that Indian boxers are likely to encounter at the Asian Games, where powerhouses such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China traditionally raise the standard considerably.
Several of the bouts in Glasgow were relatively comfortable for the Indian contingent, particularly for the women boxers who won by convincing margins. The results should therefore be viewed as an encouraging sign rather than a definitive measure of India’s boxing supremacy.
The real test for this group will come at the Asian Games, where the level of opposition will be significantly tougher and provide a stronger benchmark for India’s long-term medal prospects on the world stage.
Bhiwani’s contribution extended beyond the boxing ring as well. Seema Kaliraman, from Dinod village in Bhiwani district, clinched bronze in the women’s discus throw with a best effort of 58.65 metres, demonstrating that Bhiwani’s sporting identity is evolving beyond boxing alone.
Haryana’s Medal Surge Went Beyond Bhiwani
While Bhiwani dominated the boxing headlines, Haryana’s success in Glasgow was spread across multiple districts and disciplines.
Ankush Panghal of Hisar emerged as one of the breakout stars of the Games by winning gold in the men’s 80kg boxing category after a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory. His triumph highlighted the strength of Haryana’s next generation of boxing talent.
Another major contributor was Sharmila Dhankar of Rewari, whose gold medal in the women’s Shot Put F57 event added a para-athletics title to Haryana’s impressive collection of gold medals.
In athletics, Neeraj Chopra once again delivered for India on the international stage. Although the Olympic champion narrowly missed the top spot in the men’s javelin throw, his silver medal added another major international podium finish to his remarkable career and ensured that Haryana remained central to India’s track-and-field success.
Meanwhile, Narender Berwal of Hansi added a silver medal in the men’s 90+kg boxing category, further strengthening the state’s overall haul.
Together, the performances of Bhiwani’s boxing champions, Hisar’s emerging talent, Rewari’s para-athletics gold medallist and Panipat’s javelin star illustrated the remarkable depth of Haryana’s sporting ecosystem.