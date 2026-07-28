Golden Glory In Glasgow: Sharmila Dhankar Shatters Records To Claim Historic Para-Athletics Gold Medal At CWG 2026

Sharmila Dhankar won a historic gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event at Commonwealth Games 2026
Based in Rewari and coached by Tek Chand, she is a multi-time national champion and international gold medalist
Backed by government assistance, she overcame early-life adversity to become India's leading para-athletics thrower
Sharmila Dhankar etched her name into the history books at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, clinching a historic gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event to end India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Games.
Entering the competition as India's top-ranked thrower, the seasoned 40-year-old seized control of the final early with a solid opening heave of 9.48 metres. Exhibiting exceptional technical composure and upper-body strength in the seated classification, she outclassed a competitive international field by improving to a magnificent, season-best mark of 9.81 metres on her subsequent attempts.
Her formidable throw remained entirely unmatched through the remaining rounds, securing the top step of the podium and making her the first Indian woman to ever win a para-athletics medal, as well as India's first-ever para-athletics gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games.
This crowning achievement marked a sensational triumph of resilience for Sharmila, who bounced back remarkably from a fourth-place finish at the Birmingham 2022 Games to deliver India's golden glory on the grandest multi-sport stage.
Who Is Sharmila Dhankar?
Sharmila Dhankar was born on 15th August 1986 and hails from Rewari, Haryana, having grown up in a zamindar family in Chhithroli. Contracted with polio at the age of two following a high fever, she navigated significant personal adversity early in life, including a difficult first marriage and domestic hardships, before rebuilding her life with the steadfast support of her family.
Happily remarried to Ajit Singh, a businessman from Rewari, and a mother of two, she was introduced to sports by her husband and began her para-athletics journey in 2020 under the mentorship of coach Mr. Tek Chand, training out of Rewari.
Her glittering competitive profile features a wave of domestic and international dominance, highlighted by a gold medal at the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, a gold at the Summer Para Athletics Championships in Australia, a 4th-place finish at the Asian Para Games 2023, and a 5th-place finish at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
She is a multi-time gold medalist and reigning national record holder at the Indian Open and National Championships since 2021. To fuel her stellar rise, she has received crucial government backing, including targeted financial assistance for international competitions like the Asian Para Games and World Championships, elite training support, and an ACTC allocation of Rs. 10,97,447/- during the Commonwealth Games cycle.