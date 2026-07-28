Historic Podium Finish: Shilpa K Shyla Secures Brilliant Bronze With Late Twist In Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla won a bronze medal in the women's shot put F57 event at Commonwealth Games 2026
Training at SAI Bengaluru under Eshan S. D., she is a consistent international medalist and national championship podium finisher
Backed by government assistance, she overcame childhood adversity to achieve a breakthrough milestone for India
Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla delivered an inspiring campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, capturing a prestigious bronze medal in a high-stakes women's shot put F57 final. Competing against a world-class field of seated throwers, the gritty 37-year-old asserted her competitive intent right from the opening rounds.
Displaying immense technical poise and explosive upper-body strength, she launched the iron implement to a phenomenal distance of 8.92 metres on her fifth attempt, cementing her place among the elite medal contenders.
The final placings experienced a major twist following the conclusion of the event when a protest and official review led to Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi losing her only valid mark to a foul. This ruling stripped Iyiazi of her initial bronze, promoting Shilpa into third place and sealing a dramatic additional medal for India.
This stellar performance marked a monumental milestone in Shilpa's international career, rewarding years of relentless dedication and sealing her breakthrough moment on the grandest multi-sport stage.
Who Is Shilpa K Shyla?
Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla was born on 25th February 1989 and hails from Mysore, Karnataka, growing up in Bengaluru within a financially modest family. At the age of four, she lost the use of her leg following a tragic road accident, an ordeal that forged her extraordinary resilience and determination.
Introduced to para sports through the Secretary of Para Volleyball, she transitioned to para athletics and currently trains out of SAI Bengaluru under the expert mentorship of coach Mr. Eshan S. D.
Her impressive athletic profile features a rapidly growing list of accolades, highlighted by a bronze medal at the 17th Fazza Dubai Grand Prix 2026, alongside successive silver medals at the Indian Open Para Athletics and National Para Athletics Championships in 2025 and 2026.
To support her steady international rise, she has received crucial government backing, including targeted financial assistance for major events like the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, elite coaching camp support, and an ACTC allocation of Rs. 1,90,858/- during the Commonwealth Games cycle.