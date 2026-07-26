Mirabai Chanu Targets Hat-Trick Of Commonwealth Games Gold Medals In Glasgow

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Mirabai Chanu begins India's weightlifting campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026, aiming for a historic third consecutive gold medal in the women's 49kg final and a strong start for the contingent

Mirabai Chanu Targets Hat-Trick Of Commonwealth Games Gold Medals In Glasgow
Mirabai Chanu lifting weight at the Paris Olympics. File/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Mirabai Chanu begins India's weightlifting campaign in the women's 49kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026

  • The Olympic silver medallist is chasing a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal

  • India will bank on Chanu to boost its medal tally after a slow start in Glasgow

India's weightlifting campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 begins with its biggest medal hope as Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 49kg final in Glasgow on Sunday.

One of India's most decorated weightlifters, Chanu enters the competition as the overwhelming favourite and will be aiming to win her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

The event marks a crucial moment for India's medal ambitions after a slow start to the Games. With just one medal in the opening three days, all eyes will be on the Manipur star to kickstart the country's weightlifting campaign and add another gold to her remarkable collection. The women's 49kg medal event is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening (IST) as part of Day 4's packed programme.

Also Check: Know Your Athlete – Mirabai Chanu

Can Mirabai Chanu Continue Her Commonwealth Dominance?

Few athletes have dominated a Commonwealth Games event quite like Mirabai Chanu. After winning silver in Glasgow in 2014, she captured gold in 2018 with a Games-record lift before defending her title in Birmingham four years later with a total of 201kg. She also became India's first weightlifting Olympic silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, further cementing her place among the country's sporting greats.

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Since recovering from the injury setback that affected her at the 2023 Asian Games, Chanu has steadily worked her way back to top form. Her experience on the biggest stages and ability to handle pressure make her India's strongest medal prospect in Glasgow.

A victory would make her one of the few Indian athletes to win three successive Commonwealth Games gold medals in the same event. Mirabai Chanu winning a gold will also help India to move up in the medal tally, where they are currently ranked at 10th.

Mirabai Chanu At Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: Live Streaming Details

When Will Mirabai Chanu's Women's 49kg Final Start?

Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday, July 26, with the medal event scheduled to begin at 06:45 PM IST.

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

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