Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Mirabai Chanu eyes a historic hat-trick while Raja Muthupandi takes center stage in the men's 65kg category.
India's men's 4x200m freestyle relay squad dives into morning heats as the women's lawn bowls pairs face England.
Priti Pawar and Jadumani Singh launch their Round of 16 campaigns
As the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games heats up, Day 4 presents a critical juncture for the Indian contingent as they look to build momentum across multiple disciplines at the Scottish Event Campus and surrounding venues.
At the forefront of India's campaign is weightlifting legend Mirabai Chanu, who aims to secure a historic hat-trick of titles after her golden triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, looking to cement her legacy as one of the tournament's most dominant female competitors.
Later in the evening, fellow weightlifter Raja Muthupandi also takes center stage in the men's 65kg category, eager to add to India's proud and dominant tradition in the sport.
In the pool, the men's 4x200m freestyle relay squad dives into action, aiming to power through the morning heats and make a strong impression on the international stage.
Meanwhile, attention centers on the lawn bowls greens, where the women's pairs team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki lock horns with an English duo to keep their medal dreams alive and sustain India's stellar momentum from Birmingham.
Over in the boxing ring, action heats up in the opening rounds as Priti Pawar kicks off her campaign in the women's 54kg Round of 16 against Malawi's Deborah Mtenje, and Jadumani Singh squares off against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg division.
With fans back home tuning in across digital and broadcast platforms to track every strategic play, Day 4 serves as a foundational stepping stone. Success today will not only reward years of rigorous athletic preparation but also set a triumphant tone for the remainder of India's campaign in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: Indians In Action (All timings in IST)
Lawn Bowls
01:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Women's Pairs – India v Namibia
10:05 PM – 11:15 PM: Women's Pairs – England v India
Weightlifting
02:15 PM: Men's 60kg – Rishikanta Singh (Medal Ceremony: 04:07 PM)
06:45 PM: Women's 48kg – Mirabai Chanu (Medal Ceremony: 08:37 PM)
11:15 PM: Men's 65kg – Raja Muthupandi (Medal Ceremony: 01:07 AM)
Swimming
03:00 PM – 05:30 PM: Heats Session
04:39 PM: Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Heats – India Men's Team
11:30 PM – 02:45 AM: Finals & Evening Session
01:56 AM: Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Ceremony: 02:26 AM)
Netball
08:30 PM – 10:00 PM: South Africa v Tonga
Boxing
10:45 PM: Women's 54kg Round of 16 – Preeti Pawar (IND) v Deborah Mtenje (Malawi)
11:45 PM: Men's 55kg Round of 16 – Sumama Rehman (PAK) v Jadumani Singh (IND)
12:45 AM: Men's 65kg Round of 16 – Aditya Pratap Singh (IND) v Nuhu Batte (UGA)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.